Google Ads Tutorial: How to Leverage AI Video Enhancements

Earlier this year, Google introduced new AI features into its Google Ads platform to help streamline work for many advertisers.

One of those new features comes in the form of AI video enhancements.

This is no surprise since video makes up over 65% of all internet traffic.

Read on to learn more about the AI video enhancements tutorial and how they can help streamline your PPC campaign optimization.

How do AI Video Enhancements Work?

In Google Ads, the AI video enhancement tool uses smart automation features to enhance your videos in a variety of ways.

It’s important to note that video enhancements are turned on by default but can easily be turned off at any time.

The feature can be found within your Google Ads campaign settings.

If you’re creating a new Google Ads campaign, this setting will only be available if you choose “Sales” as the goal and “Video” as the campaign type.

From there, go down to “Additional settings” to find the AI video enhancements settings:

Types of Enhancements Available

Google’s new AI video enhancements provide marketers with two areas to optimize current video assets.

#1: Additional video sizes and ratios

The first enhancement type can take existing horizontal videos and create additional versions for vertical and square ratios for optimal viewing.

The new ratio sizes that Google can create include:

1:1

4:5

9:16

This feature can help the new video sizes feel more native to users viewing on mobile devices and create a better user experience.

#2: Get shorter versions of video ads

Say you’ve got a stellar video asset, but it may be too long to keep a user’s attention.

This new video enhancement uses Google AI to select key moments in the existing video to create shorter versions while keeping the original video message and appearance.

Per Google, these shorter video versions will automatically start running if they pass a quality review.

What are the benefits of using AI Video Enhancements?

As we come into Q4, time is of the essence for every marketer.

Resources are trying to do more with less, all while producing optimal PPC campaign results.

If you or your team are strapped for time or have a heavy workload, testing the Google AI video enhancements could be a key helper for your creative assets.

Some key benefits of testing out video enhancements include:

Reducing workload and budget

Takes the heavy lifting out of manually optimizing creatives

Can help boost campaign effectiveness

May help improve conversions

In Summary

With the ability to automatically generate different video sizes and ratios and create shorter versions of longer video ads, these tools are designed to save time and reduce the manual effort of video editing.

As marketers head into Q4 and face increasing demands, utilizing Google’s AI video enhancements can help lighten workloads, improve campaign effectiveness, and potentially increase conversions while keeping within budget constraints.

Featured image: monticello/Shutterstock