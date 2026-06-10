Google Is Adding Business Profile Tools To The Gemini App

Google is adding business features to the Gemini app, including a direct connection to Google Business Profile and Business notebooks.

The company announced the updates at its Google for Brazil event. Both features will begin rolling out globally this month, excluding the EEA and UK.

Business Profile features in Gemini are being released gradually and may not appear for every eligible user yet. Once a profile is connected, Gemini can pull from the reviews, customer questions, and performance data attached to it.

Connecting Business Profiles To Gemini

The Business Profile connection arrives in the coming weeks, Google says, and works with a single tap.

Vishnu Sivaji, senior director for the Gemini app, wrote:

“Once connected, Gemini becomes an AI assistant that actually knows your business, having access to your real-world context like customer reviews, customer questions and performance data.”

Google lists three examples of what the connection enables.

Ask how your business did this month, and Gemini analyzes search impressions, direction requests, call data, and customer engagement.

Ask for help with a recent review, and it drafts a reply referencing the customer’s feedback.

Tell it to update operating hours, post seasonal updates, or find gaps in your profile.

Business Notebooks

Business notebooks give owners a space that holds chats, sources, a Business Profile, and a website. Gemini references that material across conversations, so context carries over between sessions.

Notebooks will surface alerts when opened, like an unanswered customer question or holiday hours that haven’t been set. It’ll also suggest operational changes, such as pricing or positioning, based on the local market.

Part Of A Broader Gemini Push

The post describes these features as building on the AI capabilities Google announced in May. Those I/O updates made Gemini 3.5 Flash the default model in AI Mode and expanded agentic features across Search.

Gemini has been moving closer to Business Profiles on the moderation side, too. Last year, Google began using Gemini to detect suspicious profile edits and fake reviews. This announcement brings Gemini into the product’s management side, after Google previously used it for profile and review enforcement.

Why This Matters

Managing a Business Profile usually means working inside the profile dashboard for each task. The Gemini connection puts review replies, profile edits, and performance questions in a chat window as well.

AI-drafted review responses still represent your business once published, so each one needs a read before it goes out.

Looking Ahead

The rollout begins this month, with the Business Profile connection following in the coming weeks. The announcement doesn’t mention availability plans for the EEA or UK.