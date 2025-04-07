Google Maps Gets An Upgrade To Combat Fake Reviews

Google has updated its AI systems for Maps and Business Profiles, which now use Gemini to identify risky profile edits and fake reviews.

Gemini Finds Suspicious Profile Edits

Google is employing Gemini to spot fake changes to Business Profiles.

It can distinguish between a regular update, like a slight name change, and a sudden, suspicious shift, such as changing a business category from a “cafe” to a “plumber.”

In its announcement, Google said:

“We trained a new model with the help of Gemini that identifies potentially suspicious profile edits. A business that changes its name from ‘Zoe’s Coffee House’ to ‘Zoe’s Cafe’ isn’t suspicious—but a business that suddenly changes its category from ‘cafe’ to ‘plumber’ is.”

Google says this new system has blocked thousands of risky edits this year.

New Tools to Stop Fake Five-Star Reviews

Google will use Gemini to spot fake five-star reviews by tracking reviews over time. This allows the system to find new signs of abuse, even after the review is posted.

The company has launched alerts in the US, UK, and India. These alerts warn users when suspicious five-star reviews have been removed. Google plans to roll out the alerts worldwide next month.

See an example of the alerts below.

2024 in Numbers: Content Moderation

Google shared strong numbers from its work in 2024:

Over 240 million policy-violating reviews were blocked or removed before many people saw them.

policy-violating reviews were blocked or removed before many people saw them. More than 70 million risky edits to Maps listings were stopped.

risky edits to Maps listings were stopped. Over 12 million fake Business Profiles were removed or blocked.

fake Business Profiles were removed or blocked. Posting was restricted on over 900,000 accounts that broke the rules repeatedly.

What This Means for SEO and Local Marketers

For SEO specialists and local marketing professionals, these updates underline the need for honest review strategies and careful Business Profile management.

As Google’s AI improves, tricks like fake reviews and unauthorized profile changes are easier to catch. Companies using shady tactics will face steeper penalties, while those focusing on genuine customer engagement will gain more trust from Google.

Best Practices for Local SEO

Given these advancements, local SEO professionals should:

Ensure client review practices follow Google’s rules. Ensure all Business Profiles are correctly claimed and managed. Monitor profile changes and review patterns. Focus on getting honest customer feedback. Use Google’s tools to report any suspicious activities by competitors.

Looking Ahead

Google plans to keep improving its systems. The company stated it will “keep working on the front lines and behind the scenes to keep content on Google Maps helpful and reliable.”

More details are available in its Content Trust and Safety Report.