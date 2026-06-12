Google Extends Dynamic Search Ads Migration Deadline

Google is giving advertisers more time to prepare for the transition from Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) to AI Max for Search.

In a LinkedIn post, Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin announced that the automatic transition deadline has moved from September 2026 to February 2027.

According to Marvin, the change comes in response to advertiser feedback. Google said the extension will give advertisers more time to prepare and avoid major account changes during the busy Q4 season.

What’s Changing

When Google first announced its plans for DSA earlier this year, the company said existing DSA campaigns and ad groups would automatically move to AI Max beginning in September 2026.

Now, that timeline has changed.

Advertisers that have not manually upgraded their DSA campaigns will now have until February 2027 before Google automatically transitions them to AI Max.

Google continues to recommend using the manual upgrade tools rather than waiting for the automatic transition. According to Marvin, those tools will begin appearing in advertiser accounts over the next few weeks.

The company says manual upgrades provide more oversight and control during the process.

However, not every part of the rollout is being delayed.

Google confirmed that Automatically Created Assets (ACA) and campaign-level broad match settings will still transition to AI Max as planned in September 2026.

Additional Reporting Updates Coming

Alongside the deadline extension, Google also shared new details about reporting improvements for Final URL Expansion (FUE).

According to Marvin, advertisers can expect:

Account-level Final URL Expansion reporting

Additional performance metrics for FUE assets

Bulk asset removal capabilities directly from reporting tables

Google did not provide a specific launch date, but said those updates are coming soon.

The announcement follows ongoing advertiser requests for greater visibility into how Final URL Expansion selects and serves landing pages.

AI Max Is Now the Default for New Search Campaigns

Google also revealed that AI Max is now enabled by default when creating new Search campaigns.

According to Marvin, Google observed faster first conversions during testing, particularly within the first two weeks after launch.

Advertisers can still disable AI Max settings if they prefer a more traditional campaign setup.

The change gives new advertisers immediate access to AI Max without requiring additional setup during campaign creation.

Looking Ahead and What To Do Next

The deadline may have moved, but Google’s recommendation has not changed.

Advertisers that still rely on DSA campaigns should begin evaluating AI Max before the automatic transition arrives. The additional time allows teams to test controls, review reporting, and better understand how Final URL Expansion behaves within their accounts.

For now, the most immediate action is to watch for the manual upgrade tools as they become available. Google continues to position those tools as the preferred path for moving from DSA to AI Max.

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