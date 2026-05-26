Google CEO On AI Overviews: ‘More Opinionated Than It Should Be’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged room for improvement in AI Overviews when shown a live product-query result during a Decoder podcast interview with Nilay Patel.

Patel showed Pichai a live search result. Pichai called it “more opinionated than it should be” for the query. The interview was recorded after Google I/O 2026.

What Pichai Said About AI Overview Quality

Patel showed Pichai a “best Chromebook” search result on his phone. The AI Overview gave a confident recommendation. Below it, a Reddit result and a New York Times result each gave different answers.

Pichai responded:

“It’s probably more opinionated than it should be for the particular query you showed me. That was my reaction as a user. That’s the scope for improvement is how I would say it, in a fast-evolving space, but I would expect that to happen in the product.”

He also suggested that the result might have been personalized to Patel’s usage patterns.

Bounce Clicks & Traffic Trends

He addressed publisher traffic concerns, saying that as Google’s technology improves, low-quality clicks are being filtered out. He described this as “a natural evolution.”

“Bounce clicks are going down,” Pichai said. “And so those are all dynamics.”

Google’s VP of Search, Liz Reid, has described AI Overviews as removing “bounce clicks” rather than useful traffic. Google hasn’t shared publisher-facing data to support the claim.

Patel also read a quote from Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch, who told his teams to plan for zero search traffic. Pichai didn’t challenge Lynch’s planning decision. He also didn’t directly address Lynch’s claim that search traffic had fallen more than Condé Nast forecast each year. He told Patel he wasn’t “in a position to tell such an iconic publisher what they should think about their business or plan.”

He also mentioned a Search feature that treats sites a user subscribes to as preferred sources.

“If you’ve subscribed to something, we reflect that as a preferred source for you as a user,” he said, calling it “a new change which we didn’t have before.”

Why This Matters

Pichai looked at a live AI Overview and called it too opinionated for the query. The comment lands in a broader debate over AI Overviews’ effect on organic clicks. A field experiment found that AIOs reduced external clicks per affected search by about 38%, but that study measured click behavior, not whether subjective AI Overview recommendations were accurate.

The bounce clicks explanation continues the pattern across Google executives’ appearances. Pichai used similar language to that Reid used in Bloomberg’s Odd Lots earlier this year. Alphabet’s Q1 earnings showed Google Search & other revenue up 19%. The company still hasn’t released traffic data publishers would need to verify the claim.

The subscription preference signal is a concrete product change worth monitoring. Pichai called this “a new change which we didn’t have before.”

Looking Ahead

Google added more link surfaces to AI Search at I/O. Pichai described the result as showing “scope for improvement” and added that he would expect such iteration to occur in the product.

SEJ covered the I/O announcements and Pichai’s separate comments on the agentic coding gap from a Hard Fork interview earlier this week.

Featured Image: The Verge / Decoder