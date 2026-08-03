Free Advanced Link Training Lessons

Bill Hartzer, an SEO with over 25 years of experience is sharing a massive amount of link building lessons. Hartzer has always been on the cutting edge of SEO so everything he shares is definitely a higher level of information than is available on the average SEO blog.
Hartzer is sharing fifty link building lessons across nine modules.
The nine modules are:
- Foundations: how links actually work
- Judging link quality
- Reading the link graph
- Prospecting and research
- Outreach that works
- Digital PR and earned media
- Choosing and running tactics
- Measurement, risk and recovery
- The future of link building
I took a quick look at his Digital PR module and it’s on the right track. He correctly separates it from standard link building outreach.
Hartzer explains:
“Everything in Module 5 assumed a particular kind of recipient: someone who owns a website, has some discretion over what appears on it, and can be persuaded that adding your link improves their page.
Journalists are not that person. A reporter does not own the site, usually cannot add a link without an editor seeing it, is not evaluating whether your resource improves their article, and is not thinking about links at all. They are thinking about whether there is a story, whether it stands up, and whether they can file it before their deadline. The link, when it appears, is a byproduct of them deciding your information was worth telling their readers about.
That difference is not a matter of tone. It changes what you build, who you contact, when you contact them, what you send, and what counts as success. Treating digital PR as outreach with a fancier subject line is the single most common reason these programs fail, and it is where Lesson 6.1 starts.”
That’s a perfect way to think about Digital PR.
Check out Bill Hartzer’s Advanced Link Training website. There’s nothing to sign up for, nothing to pay. It’s 100% free. I’m confident that the information you find on that page is better than anything some SEO blogger is selling.