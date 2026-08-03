Free Advanced Link Training Lessons

Bill Hartzer, an SEO with over 25 years of experience is sharing a massive amount of link building lessons. Hartzer has always been on the cutting edge of SEO so everything he shares is definitely a higher level of information than is available on the average SEO blog.

Hartzer is sharing fifty link building lessons across nine modules.

The nine modules are:

Foundations: how links actually work Judging link quality Reading the link graph Prospecting and research Outreach that works Digital PR and earned media Choosing and running tactics Measurement, risk and recovery The future of link building

I took a quick look at his Digital PR module and it’s on the right track. He correctly separates it from standard link building outreach.

Hartzer explains:

“Everything in Module 5 assumed a particular kind of recipient: someone who owns a website, has some discretion over what appears on it, and can be persuaded that adding your link improves their page. Journalists are not that person. A reporter does not own the site, usually cannot add a link without an editor seeing it, is not evaluating whether your resource improves their article, and is not thinking about links at all. They are thinking about whether there is a story, whether it stands up, and whether they can file it before their deadline. The link, when it appears, is a byproduct of them deciding your information was worth telling their readers about. That difference is not a matter of tone. It changes what you build, who you contact, when you contact them, what you send, and what counts as success. Treating digital PR as outreach with a fancier subject line is the single most common reason these programs fail, and it is where Lesson 6.1 starts.”

That’s a perfect way to think about Digital PR.

Check out Bill Hartzer’s Advanced Link Training website. There’s nothing to sign up for, nothing to pay. It’s 100% free. I’m confident that the information you find on that page is better than anything some SEO blogger is selling.