The Agent Runtime Wars Have Begun. Is Your Website Ready?

The agent runtime is the new browser layer, and your website is going to be evaluated against the runtime, not against any individual model.

That’s a shift web professionals have not yet made. The conversation is still framed around models. Which model writes better? Which one cites more accurately? Which one’s API is cheaper this month? The model conversation is loud because new models ship every few weeks, and every release is theatrical.

The interesting story is the one underneath it. The foundation is being rebuilt. This week made it impossible to ignore.

The Runtime Stack Shipped In April

On April 15, Cloudflare shipped Project Think, a new Agents SDK built around durable execution with crash recovery and checkpointing, sub-agents that run as isolated children, persistent sessions with tree-structured messages, and sandboxed code execution running on Dynamic Workers. Within hours of the same day, OpenAI shipped the next evolution of its Agents SDK with native sandbox execution and a model-native harness. Two of the largest infrastructure operators on the web shipped competing answers to the same question, and the question was: how does a long-running AI agent actually run in production?

Then, on April 16, Cloudflare added five more pieces. AI Platform: a vendor-agnostic inference layer that routes models for agents. AI Search: a vector index plus chunking pipeline shipped as a managed product specifically for agent retrieval, competing with Pinecone and Algolia in the agent-side RAG layer rather than with Google AI Mode. Email Service in public beta, designed so agents can use the most universal interface in the world as a channel. PlanetScale Postgres and MySQL inside Workers. And the engineering foundation for hosting very large open-source LLMs like Kimi K2.5 directly on Cloudflare’s network.

Sundar Pichai described the same shift a week earlier. On the April 7 Cheeky Pint podcast with Stripe co-founder John Collison, he called Search itself an “agent manager”: “A lot of what are just information-seeking queries will be agentic in Search. You’ll be completing tasks. You’ll have many threads running.” Many threads per query is a runtime description of Search. Google’s CEO is pointing at the same substrate Cloudflare and OpenAI shipped this week.

If OpenClaw was the agentic web for consumers (a playable demo, an interesting prototype, something to gesture at), this is the agentic web for adults. Durable. Sandboxed. Auditable. The kind of infrastructure you would actually run a business on.

The pattern across all of it is one thing: the runtime. Not the model. Not the consumer chat app. Not the keynote slide. The runtime is the layer where agents are spun up, persisted across hours and days, given filesystem access, given network access, given memory. The runtime is the layer that decides whether an agent’s session survives a crash, whether its sub-agents can be reasoned about, whether its code execution is contained.

The Wrong Question And The New One

Web professionals have spent the last 18 months asking the wrong question. The question was: Which AI model should we optimize for? ChatGPT or Claude or Gemini or Perplexity. Whose citations matter more? Whose crawler should we let through? That conversation made sense when the models read your website directly.

They don’t anymore. The model reads what the runtime hands it. The runtime fetched your page. The runtime parsed it. The runtime executed (or did not execute) your JavaScript. The runtime resolved your structured data. The runtime negotiated authentication. By the time the model sees anything from your website, it is seeing the runtime’s interpretation of it.

The new question, if you take this week seriously, is which agent runtime your website is legible to. Three things to test before next week:

Do your most important endpoints return machine-readable structured responses, or do they only render correctly inside a full browser session? Is your authentication scoped so an agent acting on a user’s behalf can hold a session across multiple calls, or does it only support one-shot human logins? Does your structured data still mean the same thing if a runtime that did not execute your JavaScript tried to read it?

These are runtime-readability questions. The model has nothing to do with them. The runtime decides whether your answer is even in the model’s context window, and the model picks from whatever the runtime hands over.

The web’s plumbing is being rebuilt. Every model in the next two years will see your website through one of these runtimes, not directly. Your website’s job, starting now, is to be legible to the runtime.

The model conversation will keep happening on conference stages and in keynote slides. The runtime conversation is happening in product changelogs from infrastructure companies. The companies that ship the runtime will decide which websites get reached by AI search and AI commerce. Stop asking which model. Start asking which runtime.

More Resources:

This post was originally published on No Hacks.

Featured Image: Viktoriia_M/Shutterstock