Complete Crawler List For AI User-Agents [Dec 2025]

AI visibility plays a crucial role for SEOs, and this starts with controlling AI crawlers. If AI crawlers can’t access your pages, you’re invisible to AI discovery engines.

On the flip side, unmonitored AI crawlers can overwhelm servers with excessive requests, causing crashes and unexpected hosting bills.

User-agent strings are essential for controlling which AI crawlers can access your website, but official documentation is often outdated, incomplete, or missing entirely. So, we curated a verified list of AI crawlers from our actual server logs as a useful reference.

Every user-agent is validated against official IP lists when available, ensuring accuracy. We will maintain and update this list to catch new crawlers and changes to existing ones.

The Complete Verified AI Crawler List (December 2025)

The user-agent strings above have all been verified against Search Engine Journal server logs.

Popular AI Agent Crawlers With Unidentifiable User Agent

We’ve found that the following didn’t identify themselves:

you.com.

ChatGPT’s agent Operator.

Bing’s Copilot chat.

Grok.

DeepSeek.

There is no way to track this crawler from accessing webpages other than by identifying the explicit IP.

We set up a trap page (e.g., /specific-page-for-you-com/ ) and used the on-page chat to prompt you.com to visit it, allowing us to locate the corresponding visit record and IP address in our server logs. Below is the screenshot:

What About Agentic AI Browsers?

Unfortunately, AI browsers such as Comet or ChatGPT’s Atlas don’t differentiate themselves in the user agent string, and you can’t identify them in server logs and blend with normal users’ visits.

This is disappointing for SEOs because tracking agentic browser visits to a website is important for reporting POV.

How To Check What’s Crawling Your Server

Some hosting companies offer a user interface (UI) that makes it easy to access and look at server logs, depending on what hosting service you are using.

If your hosting doesn’t offer this, you can get server log files (usually located /var/log/apache2/access.log in Linux-based servers) via FTP or request it from your server support to send it to you.

Once you have the log file, you can view and analyze it in either Google Sheets (if the file is in CSV format), Screaming Frog’s log analyzer, or, if your log file is less than 100 MB, you can try analyzing it with Gemini AI.

How To Verify Legitimate Vs. Fake Bots

Fake crawlers can spoof legitimate user agents to bypass restrictions and scrape content aggressively. For example, anyone can impersonate ClaudeBot from their laptop and initiate crawl request from the terminal. In your server log, you will see it as Claudebot is crawling it:

curl -A 'Mozilla/5.0 AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko; compatible; ClaudeBot/1.0; +claudebot@anthropic.com)' https://example.com

Verification can help to save server bandwidth and prevent harvesting content illegally. The most reliable verification method you can apply is checking the request IP.

Check all IPs and scan to match if it’s one of the officially declared IPs listed above. If so, you can allow the request; otherwise, block.

Various types of firewalls can help you with this via allowlist verified IPs (which allows legitimate bot requests to pass through), and all other requests impersonating AI crawlers in their user agent strings are blocked.

For example, in WordPress, you can use Wordfence free plugin to allowlist legitimate IPs from the official lists (as above) and add blocking custom rules as below:

The allowlist rule is superior, and it will let legitimate crawlers pass through and block any impersonation request which comes from different IPs.

However, please note that it is possible to spoof an IP address, and in that case, when bot user agent and IPs are spoofed, you won’t be able to block it.

Conclusion: Stay In Control Of AI Crawlers For Reliable AI Visibility

AI crawlers are now part of our web ecosystem, and the bots listed here represent the major AI platforms currently indexing the web, although this list is likely to grow.

Check your server logs regularly to see what’s actually hitting your site and make sure you inadvertently don’t block AI crawlers if visibility in AI search engines is important for your business. If you don’t want AI crawlers to access your content, block them via robots.txt using the user-agent name.

We’ll keep this list updated as new crawlers emerge and update existing ones, so we recommend you bookmark this URL, or revisit this article on a regular basis to keep your AI crawler list up to date.

