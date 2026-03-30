Google published a blog post on a new breakthrough in vector search technology called TurboQuant. The potential implications of this technology for Search are staggering!

TurboQuant is a suite of advanced algorithms that drastically reduce AI processing size and memory requirements. Their blog post says, “This has potentially profound implications … especially in the domains of Search and AI.”

Let’s talk about how TurboQuant works, and then I’ll share thoughts on how this will open the door for more AI Overviews, more personalized AI, instantaneous indexing, greatly increased ability to present searchers with content that meets their needs, and massive progress in AI use in both agents and the physical world.

How TurboQuant Works

TurboQuant is a technique that dramatically speeds up the process of building vector databases. The abstract of the TurboQuant paper tells us that not only does this method outperform existing methods for vector search, but it also reduces the time needed to build an index for vector search to “virtually zero.”

To understand how this works, we first need to understand vector embeddings, vector search, and then vector quantization.

Vector Embeddings

If you are new to understanding vectors and vector search, I would highly recommend this video by Linus Lee. He explains how text embeddings work.

Essentially, vector embedding is a way to take text (or images or video) and turn it into a series of numbers. The numbers encode the semantic meaning and relationship of words or concepts. It really is so amazing. If you have time, I would highly encourage you to read Google’s Word2Vec paper from 2013 or, better yet, paste the URL into the Gemini app, choose “guided learning” from the tool menu, and ask Gemini to walk you through it. It blew my mind to learn about how math can be done on vector embeddings. Because words are mapped in the vector space based on their context, you can actually do math with them.

In the paper, Google says that if you take the vector for King and subtract the vector for Man, then add the vector for Woman, you end up almost exactly at the vector for Queen.

Wow.

Vector Search

Now that we know that words and concepts can be mapped as mathematical coordinates, vector search is simply the process of finding which points are the closest to each other. Let’s say I am searching in a vector space for the query, “how to grow super spicy peppers in a backyard.” A traditional search engine hunts for text containing those exact words. With vector search, that query would be embedded in a vector space. Content in that space that is semantically similar to the query and the concepts embedded within will appear nearby in the vector space.

I’ve demonstrated this below in a two-dimensional space, but in reality, this space would have far more dimensions than our brains can comprehend.

Vector Quantization

Vector search is incredibly powerful, but there is a catch. Vector search in a space with multiple dimensions consumes vast amounts of memory. Memory is the bottleneck for nearest neighbor searches, which are used by the parts of Google Search that use vector search. This is where vector quantization comes in. Essentially, vector quantization is a mathematical technique used to reduce the size of these massive data points. It compresses the vectors, kind of like an ultra-efficient zip file.

The problem with vector quantization, though, is that when you compress the data, it degrades the quality of the results. Also, vector quantization adds an extra bit or two to every block of data, which adds to the load of memory required to do the calculations – defeating the point of compressing the data!

How TurboQuant Solves The Memory Problem

TurboQuant takes a large data vector and compresses it by rotating the vector in a way that simplifies its geometry. This step makes it easier to map the values into smaller, discrete sets of symbols or numbers to each part of the vector individually. It’s similar to JPEG compression and allows the system to capture the main concepts of the original vector but uses much less memory.

The problem with this type of compression, though, is that it can introduce hidden errors. The TurboQuant system uses something called QJL to mathematically error-check the tiny mistakes left behind, using just one bit of memory. The result is that the new vector is a fraction of its original size, but maintains the same accuracy, allowing AI to process information much faster.

I put the paper and Google’s announcement on TurboQuant into NotebookLM and asked it to simplify the explanation for me:

“To understand how Google’s TurboQuant fixes this memory bottleneck, imagine trying to pack thousands of awkwardly shaped items – like spiky lamps and rigid chairs – into a moving truck. Traditional compression simply crushes the items to make them fit, which damages them and, in the case of data, leads to bad search results. TurboQuant does something entirely different. Instead of crushing the data, it mathematically spins and reshapes these massive, awkward vectors into identical, perfectly smooth cubes so they can be easily packed. To fix any minor scratches caused by this reshaping, it applies a metaphorical piece of “magic tape” – a single bit of data – that restores the item to its perfect, original condition.”

That’s still a little confusing. If you want to go deeper here, I had NotebookLM make a video to explain it further:

You don’t need to understand the exact processes used for TurboQuant, but rather, know that it makes it possible to assemble a vector embedded space and do vector search really quickly and with large amounts of data.

What Does TurboQuant Mean For Search?

What we’ve learned so far is that vector search across large amounts of data is slow and inaccurate, but TurboQuant makes it faster and accurate. The TurboQuant paper says that the technique reduces the time to index data into a vector space to “virtually zero”.

When I read this, I thought of Google engineer Pandu Nayak’s testimony on RankBrain in the recent DOJ vs Google trial.

(Fun fact: When RankBrain was introduced, Danny Sullivan, writing for Search Engine Land, said that Google told him it was connected to Word2Vec – the system for embedding words as vectors. Here is the 2013 Google blog post on learning the meaning behind words with Word2Vec.)

In the trial, Nayak said that traditional search systems are used to initially rank results, and then RankBrain was used to rerank the top 20 to 30 results. They only ran it across the top 20-30 results because it was an expensive process to run.

I think that TurboQuant changes this! If TurboQuant reduces indexing time to virtually zero, and drastically cuts the memory required to store massive vector databases, then the historical cost of running vector search across more than 20 or 30 documents completely vanishes.

TurboQuant makes it possible for Google to run massive-scale semantic search.

We may see all or some of the following happen:

Truly Helpful And Interesting Content That Meets The User’s Specific Needs And Intent May Be More Easily Surfaced

Google uses AI to understand what a searcher is really trying to accomplish and then again uses AI to predict what they are going to find helpful. TurboQuant should make that second step much faster and allow for more choices to be included in the vector space that AI draws from for its recommendations.

I know what you’re thinking. If AI Overviews answer the question, why would I create content for it? This is really the subject of a separate article, but to sum up my thoughts, I believe that some types of content are no longer beneficial to make, especially if that content’s main strength is to organize the world’s information. If you can create content that people truly want to engage with over an AI answer, then you have gold on your hands. It can be done! I mean, you’re reading this article right now, right?

We May See More AI Overviews

I know this will not be a popular thing for many. From the user’s perspective, however, AI Overviews are becoming more helpful. TurboQuant should allow Google to gather the information that could be helpful in answering a user’s question, even a complicated one, and then instantly produce an AI-generated answer.

Personalized Search Will Become Even More Powerful

Google introduced Personal Intelligence, and just this week, it is available to many more countries.

TurboQuant should make it even easier for Google to become a highly personalized, real-time AI assistant as it can create searchable vector spaces loaded with your personal history. (I am reminded of DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis’ post in which he laid out Google’s plans to build a universal AI assistant.)

The Capabilities Of Agentic Systems Will Drastically Improve

Agents are heavily limited by their context windows and how slowly they retrieve information. With TurboQuant, an AI agent will have boundless, perfectly recallable long-term memory. It will be able to instantly search every interaction, document, email, and preference you have shared with it in milliseconds. And, it will be able to communicate massive amounts of information with other agents. The implications are too many to grasp!

Vision-Powered Search (Soon On Glasses) Will Be Even More Helpful

The vast amount of visual data you see via AI glasses or Gemini Live will be able to be converted into a vector space. Also, this week, Search Live expanded globally.

Your glasses will be a powerful visual memory layer for you. Hey Gemini … where did I leave my keys?

Other tech that relies on gathering data from the real world (like Waymo and other self-driving cars, for example) will become smarter and faster.

Robots Will Become Much More Capable

Right now, if you put a robot in my living room and asked it to tidy, it would be overwhelmed by an overwhelming number of objects and trying to understand their semantic context and what to do with each of them. I expect TurboQuant to make it so that robots will be much smarter and capable. (Did you know that Google DeepMind recently partnered with Boston Dynamics?) I think robotics progress will speed up dramatically because of TurboQuant.

What Do We Do With This Information As SEOs?

We were discussing TurboQuant in my community, The Search Bar, and one of the members asked how this changes our jobs as SEOs. I think it does not change much for those of us who are focused on thoroughly understanding and meeting user intent over tricks or technical improvements.

For some businesses, there will be more incentive to create in-depth, truly helpful content. For others, though, especially those whose business model involves curating the world’s information, TurboQuant will likely make it so that you lose more traffic as AI Overviews will satisfy searchers who used to land on their site.

You may find this Gemini Gem helpful. I have put several documents, including the one that you are reading now, into the knowledge base. It will brainstorm with you and help you determine if your current business model is likely to be impacted as AI changes our world. It will also help you dream of what you can do to thrive.

Marie’s Gem: Brainstorming on your future as the web turns agentic

My prediction is that we will see another core update soon. Well, Google launched the March 2026 core update before I could get this article out!

It would not surprise me if TurboQuant is introduced into the ranking systems.

Last year, I speculated that Google’s vector search breakthrough MUVERA was behind the changes we saw in the June 2025 core update. Some folks said, “But Marie, you can’t publish a breakthrough and then implement it into core ranking algorithms within a week.” What they missed was that Google’s announcement of MUVERA came a full year after they published the original research paper. It turns out that the same is true of TurboQuant. They published the blog post announcement in March of 2026, but the original paper was published in April of 2025. They have had loads of time to improve upon their AI-driven ranking systems.

If TurboQuant is a part of the March 2026 core update, then we will see Google have more ability to do semantic search across hundreds of possible results, providing searchers almost instantly with accurate and helpful information. If true, then there will be even less reliance on traditional SEO factors like links and SEO focused copy.

Demis Hassabis has predicted AGI (Artificial General Intelligence that can do anything cognitive that a human can) will be reached within the next 5 to 10 years. When asked this question, he almost always says that a few more breakthroughs in AI will be needed for us to get there. I believe that TurboQuant is one of those!

TurboQuant makes it much easier, cheaper, and faster for Google to do the intense computation required for AI. Amazingly, this was predicted by Larry Page many years ago.

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