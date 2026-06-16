Bing Rolls Out AI Citation Share In Webmaster Tools

Microsoft is adding four new features to the Bing Webmaster Tools AI Performance dashboard preview: Intents, Topics, Citation Share, and Compare. All four are beginning to roll out globally.

Three of the features were previewed at SEO Week. This is the official preview rollout.

What’s New

Citation Share shows your site’s percentage of all citations for a specific grounding query. The existing dashboard shows raw citation counts, and Citation Share adds a relative number.

Microsoft describes it as an observational metric. It doesn’t expose competitor domains or represent traffic share.

Intents classifies grounding queries into categories like Informational, Commercial, and Research, among others. Instead of working through individual queries, you can see which types of AI interactions are citing your content.

Topics groups related queries into thematic clusters. Queries like “solar panels,” “solar energy efficiency,” and “residential solar installation” would roll up under a broader topic label.

Compare lets you overlay a previous time period on the current view, so you can see how citation activity has changed. You can compare the current 30 days against the prior 30 or pick custom date ranges.

One feature previewed at SEO Week isn’t part of this rollout. GEO-focused recommendations, which would have surfaced guidance on crawlability, structured data, and indexing, don’t appear in today’s announcement.

Why This Matters

The AI Performance dashboard launched in public preview in February, showing publishers how often Copilot and Bing AI answers cite their content.

Microsoft expanded it in March with a feature that mapped grounding queries to the specific pages cited.

Until now, the data showed that you were cited and for which queries. Citation Share adds a relative measure. If your site got 3 out of 10 citations for a grounding query, you’d see 30%.

Intents and Topics tackle a data limit in the current dashboard. Grounding queries vary in phrasing, and working through them one at a time makes it hard to spot patterns. Grouping them by intent or theme lets you see whether your AI visibility concentrates in informational queries, commercial queries, or somewhere else.

Looking Ahead

Intents and Topics classifications are still maturing. Microsoft says quality will improve as more data flows through. No timeline for GEO-focused recommendations.

Google is testing AI visibility reports in Search Console, though the two products measure different things in different ecosystems.

Featured Image: Microsoft Bing