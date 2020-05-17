The 10 Best Video Search Engines

Video content is super popular today.

In fact, internet users spend an average of 6 hours and 48 minutes watching videos per week.

That’s a 59% increase since 2016!

What’s more, users spend on average 2.6x more time on pages with video than without.

So, why not spice up your blog with engaging, relevant videos?

The good news is there are tons of search engines you can use to find the perfect video to use in your blog or inspire you to create your own.

Here’s a list of the 10 best ones out there.

10 Video Search Engines You Should Use to Find Excellent Video Content

We all know about Google and YouTube, but have you ever heard of video search engines like Dailymotion and Metacafe?

These video search engines are gold when you learn to use them.

Read on below to find a mix of familiar and new video search engines.

1. Google

We can’t leave Google out, although everyone online knows about it. It’s just too big and popular to scratch from our list.

So, what’s special about Google videos?

You can search for practically any video on Google using the Videos search bar.

First, type in your keyword on Google.

Then, click Videos.

Voila! You get tons of videos based on the keyword you used. It’s that simple.

2. YouTube

YouTube is the second most-visited site in the world (next to Google).

And it’s no wonder, since over 500 hours of video are uploaded on YouTube per minute!

Here’s an example of a search on YouTube for “white strawberries.”

If you’re feeling uninspired for your next video, head over to YouTube and type in a rare keyword.

Chances are, you’ll find a unique video on it.

3. Bing

If you’re like a ton of other people, you think of Bing as a search engine “living in the shadow of Google.”

But Bing isn’t inferior to Google, it’s just different.

For example, there’s its video platform.

Here are three amazing things you didn’t know about Bing videos:

They’re optimized for mobile usage.

They play directly from the website.

You can easily find paid video content.

Finding inspiring videos on Bing is super easy.

Simply type your keyword into the search engine and select Videos.

4. Dailymotion

Dailymotion is a platform with millions of videos.

Right on its homepage, you can watch trending videos on the latest news, entertainment, music, and sports.

Looking for something specific?

Head over to the search bar on the right-hand corner and type in your keyword.

You can even create a personal library with all your favorite videos on the platform.

5. DuckDuckGo

If privacy is important to you and you don’t like the idea of everything you do online being recorded, you should use DuckDuckGo.

DuckDuckGo does three things for you:

Blocks trackers.

Allows you to search privately.

Gives you secure connections.

Using the search engine is super easy because of its simple interface.

If you’re looking for videos, simply type in your keyword into the search field and click Videos.

Another fun thing you can do is run a search based on different countries.

You’ll be thrilled to find out that selecting a different country gives you different video results!

For example, here are the top videos for the keyword “content marketing” in the U.S.

Now, select another country. Say, Argentina. This is what you get.

6. Yahoo

Remember Yahoo?

Well, considering Yahoo’s search engine market share is under 2% market globally, you aren’t alone if you don’t.

However, just like other search engines, Yahoo makes it super easy to browse through tons of videos.

What’s interesting is that although Bing powers Yahoo’s search results, you won’t get the same video results if you enter the same keyword on both platforms.

Let’s take a look.

Here’s “marketing tips” on Yahoo.

And here’s “marketing tips” on Bing.

Since searching both Yahoo and Bing will give you different results, they’re each worth trying if you want to find some hidden gems.

7. Metacafe

Metacafe is the place to go to find fun, unusual videos.

It offers a ton of categories to choose from including art animation, comedy, entertainment, how-to, fashion, and more.

You can also search for popular or trending videos using the search bar at the top of the page.

If you’re suffering from a creative block and you need inspiration, Metacafe is an excellent video search engine to visit.

8. Ask

Ask once used to be a popular competitor to search engines like Google and Yahoo.

Today, it’s known as a question and answer site.

But you can still search for videos on Ask.

Simply type your keyword in the search box and click Videos.

When you search for videos on Ask, you’ll get results straight from YouTube.

But again, you won’t get the same results as using the same keyword on YouTube.

9. Yandex

Yandex is the the Google of Russia.

It’s a massive search engine offering mail, maps, a browser, translation, images, and more.

Of course, Yandex also has a video search bar.

10. Swisscows

Swisscows is a search engine that bills itself as “family-friendly.”

It also offers a unique promise to users: it doesn’t collect or store any user data.

Aside from music, images, and web content, Swisscows has a wide range of videos to choose from.

How to Find Amazing Videos for Your Content

Yes, video is extremely popular today.

Internet users prefer watching video over reading long blocks of text.

In fact, 85% of U.S. internet users watch online video content each month.

But creating videos isn’t easy.

There are days when you simply lack inspiration and need a breath of fresh air to get your creative juices going.

When this happens, make sure to visit the top video search engines on the web.

