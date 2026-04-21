What’s The Biggest Technical SEO Blind Spot From Over-Relying On Tools? – Ask An SEO

We are fortunate to have a wide range of SEO tools available, designed to help us understand how our websites might be crawled, indexed, used, and ranked. They often have a similar interface of bold charts, color-coded alerts, and a score that sums up the “health” of your website. For those of us high-achievers who love to be graded.

But these tools can be a curse as well as a blessing, so today’s question is a really important one:

“What’s the biggest technical SEO blind spot caused by SEOs over-relying on tools instead of raw data?”

It’s the false sense of completeness. The belief that the tool is showing you the full picture, when in reality, you’re only seeing a representative model of it.

Everything else, mis-prioritization, conflicting insights, and misguided fixes all flow from that single issue.

Why Technical SEO Tools “Feel Complete” But Aren’t

Technical SEO programs are a critical part of an SEO’s toolkit. They provide insight into how a website is functioning as well as how it may be perceived by users and search bots.

A Snippet In Time Of The State Of Your Website

With a lot of the tools currently on the market, you are presented with a snapshot of the website at the point you set the crawler or report to run. This is helpful for spot-checking issues and fixes. It can be highly beneficial in spotting technical issues that could cause problems in the future, before they have made an impact.

However, they don’t necessarily show how issues have developed over time, or what might be the root cause.

Prioritized List Of Issues

The tools often help to cut through the noise of data by providing prioritized lists of issues. They may even give you a checklist of items to address. This can be very helpful for marketers who haven’t got much experience in SEO and need a hand knowing where to start.

All of these give the illusion that the tool is showing a complete picture of how a search engine perceives your site. But it’s far from accurate.

What’s Missing From Technical SEO Tools

Every tool is constricted in some way. They apply their own crawl limits, assumptions about site structure, prioritization algorithms, and data sampling or aggregation.

Even when tools integrate with each other, they are still stitching together partial views.

By contrast, raw data shows what actually happened, not what could happen or what a tool infers.

In technical SEO, raw data can include:

Without these, you are often diagnosing a simulation of your site and not the real thing.

Joined Up Data

These tools will often only report on data from their own crawl findings. Sometimes it is possible to link tools together, so your crawler can ingest information from Google Search Console, or your keyword tracking tool uses information from Google Analytics. However, they are largely independent of each other.

This means you may well be missing critical information about your website by only looking at one of two of the tools. For a holistic understanding of a website’s potential or actual performance, multiple data sets may be needed.

For example, looking at a crawling tool will not necessarily give you clarity over how the website is currently being crawled by the search engines, just how it potentially could be crawled. For more accurate crawl data, you would need to look at the server log files.

Non-Comparable Metrics

The reverse of this issue is that using too many of these tools in parallel can lead to confusing perspectives on what is going well or not with the website. What do you do if the tools provide conflicting priorities? Or the number of issues doesn’t match up?

Looking at the data through the lens of the tool means there can be an extra layer added to the data that makes it not comparable. For example, sampling could be occurring, or a different prioritization algorithm used. This might result in two tools giving conflicting results or recommendations.

Some Tools Give Simulations Rather Than Actual Data

The other potential pitfall is that, sometimes, the data provided through these reports is simulated rather than actual data. Simulated “lab” data is not the same as actual bot or user data. This can lead to false assumptions and incorrect conclusions being drawn.

In this context, “simulated” doesn’t mean the data is fabricated. It means the tool is recreating conditions to estimate how a page might behave, rather than measuring what actually did happen.

A common example of lab vs. real data is found in speed tests. Tools like Lighthouse simulate page load performance under controlled conditions.

For example, a Lighthouse mobile test runs under throttled network conditions simulating a slow 4G connection. That lab result might show an LCP of 4.5s. But CrUX field data, reflecting real users across all their devices and connections, might show a 75th percentile LCP of 2.8s, because many of your actual visitors are on faster connections.

The lab result is helpful for debugging, but it doesn’t reflect the distribution of real user experiences in real-world scenarios.

Why This Is Important

Understanding the difference between the false sense of completeness shown through tools, and the actual experience of users and bots through raw data can be critical.

As an example, a crawler could flag 200 pages with missing meta descriptions. It suggests you address these missing meta descriptions as a matter of urgency.

Looking at server logs reveals something different. Googlebot only crawls 50 of those pages. The remaining 150 are effectively undiscovered due to poor internal linking. GSC data shows impressions are concentrated on a small subset of the URLs.

If you follow the tool, you spend time writing 200 meta descriptions.

If you follow the raw data, you fix internal linking, thereby unlocking crawlability for 150 pages that currently don’t have visibility in the search engines at all.

The Risk Of This Completeness Blind Spot

The “completeness” blind spot, caused by over-reliance on technical tools, causes a lot of knock-on effects. Through the false sense of completeness, key aspects are overlooked. As a result, time and effort are misguided.

Losing Your Industry Context

Tools often make recommendations without the context of your industry or organization. When SEOs rely too much on the tools and not the data, they may not put on this additional contextual overlay that is important for a high-performing technical SEO strategy.

Optimizing For The Tool, Not Users

When following the recommendations of a tool rather than looking at the raw data itself, there can be a tendency to optimize for the “green tick” of the tool, and not what’s best for users. For example, any tool that provides a scoring system for technical health can lead SEOs to make changes to the site purely so the score goes up, even if it is actually detrimental to users or their search visibility.

Ignoring The Best Way Forward By Following The Tool

For complex situations that take a nuanced approach, there is a risk that overly relying on tools rather than the raw data can lead to SEOs ignoring the complexity of a situation in favor of following the tools’ recommendations. Think of times when you have needed to ignore a tool’s alerts or recommendations because following them would lead to pages on your site being indexed that shouldn’t, or pages being crawlable that you would rather not be. Without the overall context of your strategy for the site, tools cannot possibly know when a “noindex” is good or bad. Therefore, they tend to report in a very black-and-white manner, which can go against what is best for your site.

Final Thought

Overall, there is a very real risk that by accessing all of your technical SEO data only through tools, you may well be nudged towards taking actions that are not beneficial for your overall SEO goals at best, or at worst, you may be doing harm to your site.

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Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal