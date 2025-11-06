Google Warns Against Relying On SEO Audit Tool Scores

Google warned against relying on tool-generated scores for technical SEO audits.

Search Relations team member Martin Splitt outlined a three-step framework in a Search Central Lightning Talk that emphasizes site-specific context over standardized metrics.

The Three-Step Framework

Splitt outlined the core objective in the video:

“A technical audit, in my opinion, should make sure no technical issues prevent or interfere with crawling or indexing. It can use checklists and guidelines to do so, but it needs experience and expertise to adapt these guidelines and checklists to the site you audit.”

His recommended framework has three phases.

First, use tools and guidelines to identify potential issues. Second, create a report tailored to the specific site. Third, make recommendations based on actual site needs.

Understanding site technology comes before running diagnostic tools. Group findings by effort required and potential impact, Splitt said.

When 404s Are Normal

High 404 counts don’t always mean problems.

The red flag is unexplained rises without corresponding website changes.

Splitt explained:

“A high number of 404s, for instance, is expected if you removed a lot of content recently. That’s not a problem. It’s a normal consequence of that. But if you have an unexplained rise in 404 responses, though, that’s something you want to point out and investigate…”

Google Search Console’s Crawl Stats report shows whether 404 patterns match normal site maintenance or indicate technical issues.

Context Over Scores

Tools generate numerical scores that lack site-specific context.

Not everything tools flag carries equal weight. An international site needs hreflang auditing, while a single-language site doesn’t.

Splitt emphasized human judgment over automation:

“Please, please don’t follow your tools blindly. Make sure your findings are meaningful for the website in question and take the time to prioritize them for maximum impact.”

Talk to people who know the site and its technology. They’ll tell you if findings make sense.

Why This Matters

Generic checklists waste time on low-impact fixes while missing critical issues.

Tool scores may flag normal site behavior as problems. They assign priority to issues that don’t affect how search engines crawl your content.

Understanding when metrics reflect normal operations helps you focus audit resources where they matter. This applies whether you’re running internal audits or evaluating agency reports.

Looking Ahead

Audit platforms continue adding automated checks and scoring systems. This widens the gap between generic findings and actionable recommendations.

Google’s guidance reinforces that technical SEO requires expertise beyond tool automation.

Sites with international setups, large content archives, or frequent publishing benefit most from context-driven audits.

Hear Splitt’s full talk in the video below: