Ask An SEO: Can AI Systems & LLMs Render JavaScript To Read ‘Hidden’ Content?

For this week’s Ask An SEO, a reader asked:

“Is there any difference between how AI systems handle JavaScript-rendered or interactively hidden content compared to traditional Google indexing? What technical checks can SEOs do to confirm that all page critical information is available to machines?”

This is a great question because beyond the hype of LLM-optimization sits a very real technical challenge: ensuring your content can actually be found and read by the LLMs.

For several years now, SEOs have been fairly encouraged by Googlebot’s improvements in being able to crawl and render JavaScript-heavy pages. However, with the new AI crawlers, this might not be the case.

In this article, we’ll look at the differences between the two crawler types, and how to ensure your critical webpage content is accessible to both.

How Does Googlebot Render JavaScript Content?

Googlebot processes JavaScript in three main stages: crawling, rendering, and indexing. In a basic and simple explanation, this is how each stage works:

Crawling

Googlebot will queue pages to be crawled when it discovers them on the web. Not every page that gets queued will be crawled, however, as Googlebot will check to see if crawling is allowed. For example, it will see if the page is blocked from crawling via a disallow command in the robots.txt.

If the page is not eligible to be crawled, then Googlebot will skip it, forgoing an HTTP request. If a page is eligible to be crawled, it will move to render the content.

Rendering

Googlebot will check if the page is eligible to be indexed by ensuring there are no requests to keep it from the index, for example, via a noindex meta tag. Googlebot will queue the page to be rendered. The rendering may happen within seconds, or it may remain in the queue for a longer period of time. Rendering is a resource-intensive process, and as such, it may not be instantaneous.

In the meantime, the bot will receive the DOM response; this is the content that is rendered before JavaScript is executed. This typically is the page HTML, which will be available as soon as the page is crawled.

Once the JavaScript is executed, Googlebot will receive the fully constructed page, the “browser render.”

Indexing

Eligible pages and information will be stored in the Google index and made available to serve as search results at the point of user query.

How Does Googlebot Handle Interactively Hidden Content?

Not all content is available to users when they first land on a page. For example, you may need to click through tabs to find supplementary content, or expand an accordion to see all of the information.

Googlebot doesn’t have the ability to switch between tabs, or to click open an accordion. So, making sure it can parse all the page’s information is important.

The way to do this is to make sure that the information is contained within the DOM on the first load of the page. Meaning, content may be “hidden from view” on the front end before clicking a button, but it’s not hidden in the code.

Think of it like this: The HTML content is “hidden in a box”; the JavaScript is the key to open the box. If Googlebot has to open the box, it may not see that content straightaway. However, if the server has opened the box before Googlebot requests it, then it should be able to get to that content via the DOM.

How To Improve The Likelihood That Googlebot Will Be Able To Read Your Content

The key to ensuring that content can be parsed by Googlebot is making it accessible without the need for the bot to render the JavaScript. One way of doing this is by forcing the rendering to happen on the server itself.

Server-side rendering is the process by which a webpage is rendered on the server rather than by the browser. This means an HTML file is prepared and sent to the user’s browser (or the search engine bot), and the content of the page is accessible to them without waiting for the JavaScript to load. This is because the server has essentially created a file that has rendered content in it already; the HTML and CSS are accessible immediately. Meanwhile, JavaScript files that are stored on the server can be downloaded by the browser.

This is opposed to client-side rendering, which requires the browser to fetch and compile the JavaScript before content is accessible on the webpage. This is a much lower lift for the server, which is why it is often favored by website developers, but it does mean that bots struggle to see the content on the page without rendering the JavaScript first.

How Do LLM Bots Render JavaScript?

Given what we now know about how Googlebot renders JavaScript, how does that differ from AI bots?

The most important element to understand about the following is that, unlike Googlebot, there is no “one” governing body that represents all the bots that might be encompassed under “LLM bots.” That is, what one bot might be capable of doing won’t necessarily be the standard for all.

The bots that scrape the web to power the knowledge bases of the LLMs are not the same as the bots that visit a page to bring back timely information to a user via a search engine.

And Claude’s bots do not have the same capability as OpenAI’s.

When we are considering how to ensure that AI bots can access our content, we have to cater to the lowest-capability bots.

Less is known about how LLM bots render JavaScript, mainly because, unlike Google, the AI bots are not sharing that information. However, some very smart people have been running tests to identify how each of the main LLM bots handles it.

Back in 2024, Vercel published an investigation into the JavaScript rendering capabilities of the main LLM bots, including OpenAI’s, Anthropic’s, Meta’s, ByteDance’s, and Perplexity’s. According to their study, none of those bots were able to render JavaScript. The only ones that were, were Gemini (leveraging Googlebot’s infrastructure), Applebot, and CommonCrawl’s CCbot.

More recently, Glenn Gabe reconfirmed Vercel’s findings through his own in-depth analysis of how ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude handle JavaScript. He also runs through how to test your own website in the LLMs to see how they handle your content.

These are the most well-known bots, from some of the most heavily funded AI companies in this space. It stands to reason that if they are struggling with JavaScript, lesser-funded or more niche ones will be also.

How Do AI Bots Handle Interactively Hidden Content?

Not well. That is, if the interactive content requires some execution of JavaScript, they may struggle to parse it.

To ensure the bots are able to see content hidden behind tabs, or in accordions, it is prudent to ensure the content loads fully in the DOM without the need to execute JavaScript. Human visitors can still interact with the content to reveal it, but the bots won’t need to.

How To Check For JavaScript Rendering Issues

There are two very easy ways to check if Googlebot is able to render all the content on your page:

Check The DOM Through Developer Tools

The DOM (Document Object Model) is an interface for a webpage that represents the HTML page as a series of “nodes” and “objects.” It essentially links a webpage’s HTML source code to JavaScript, which enables the functionality of the webpage to work. In simple terms, think of a webpage as a family tree. Each element on a webpage is a “node” on the tree. So, a header tag <h1>, a paragraph <p>, and the body of the page itself <body> are all nodes on the family tree.

When a browser loads a webpage, it reads the HTML and turns it into the family tree (the DOM).

How To Check It

I’ll take you through this using Chrome’s Developer Tools as an example.

You can check the DOM of a page by going to your browser. Using Chrome, right-click and select “Inspect.” From there, make sure you’re in the “Elements” tab.

To see if content is visible on your webpage without having to execute JavaScript, you can search for it here. If you find the content fully within the DOM when you first load the page (and don’t interact with it further), then it should be visible to Googlebot and LLM bots.

Use Google Search Console

To check if the content is visible specifically to Googlebot, you can use Google Search Console.

Choose the page you want to test and paste it into the “Inspect any URL” field. Search Console will then take you to another page where you can “Test live URL.” When you test a live page, you will be presented with another screen where you can opt to “View tested page.”

How To Check If An LLM Bot Can See Your Content

As per Glenn Gabe’s experiments, you can ask the LLMs themselves what they can read from a specific webpage. For example, you can prompt them to read the text of an article. They will respond with an explanation if they cannot due to JavaScript.

Viewing The Source HTML

If we are working to the lowest common denominator, it is prudent to assume, at this point, LLMs can’t read content in JavaScript. To make sure that your content is available in the HTML of a webpage so that the bots can definitely access it, be absolutely sure that the content of your page is readable to these bots. Make sure it is in the source HTML. To check this, you can go to Chrome and right click on the page. From the menu, select “View page source.” If you can “find” the text in this code, you know it’s in the source HTML of the page.

What Does This Mean For Your Website?

Essentially, Googlebot has been developed over the years to be much better at handling JavaScript than the newer LLM bots. However, it’s really important to understand that the LLM bots are not trying to crawl and render the web in the same way as Googlebot. Don’t assume that they will ever try to mimic Googlebot’s behavior. Don’t consider them “behind” Googlebot. They are a different beast altogether.

For your website, this means you need to check if your page loads all the pertinent information in the DOM on the first load of the page to satisfy Googlebot’s needs. For the LLM bots, to be very sure the content is available to them, check your static HTML.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal