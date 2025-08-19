Are Google’s AI Travel Results Uncovering More Hidden Gems? [Data Study]

Google’s AI-generated results reshape how people search, and Google has said that websites should expect traffic fluctuations and that prior success in organic Search does not guarantee future success in the new ecosystem.

This is a big claim, and it’s been debated whether “Hidden Gems” are getting more visibility in modern Search and I’m doing my best to work through as much data as possible to identify if the claims from Google above have substance.

Google’s Hidden Gems initiative is its effort to highlight genuine, first‑hand content from smaller corners of the web.

It was first revealed in May 2023 and fully integrated into the core algorithm later that year, with official acknowledgment in mid-November 2023.

It targets posts with first-hand knowledge, personal insights, and unique experiences usually found on forums, blogs, social platforms, and niche sites.

Rather than favoring only high-authority domains, it now surfaces these overlooked “gems” because they offer genuine and practical perspectives from creators and brands, not powered by the traditional SEO metrics and big brand budgets.

Hidden Gems has the objective of:

Improving how we (Google) rank results in Search overall, with a greater focus on content with unique expertise and experience.

This brings me to the travel sector and the notion of Hidden Gems.

It has been a long-held belief in the travel sector that Google favors bigger travel brands. When I worked in regional agencies that had travel clients, this was almost a party line when pitching SME and challenger travel websites.

Now search is evolving, and we’re seeing more and more Search features either powered by or directly interfacing with AI, is this now an opportunity for challenger travel brands to gain further visibility within Google’s Search ecosystem?

Methodology

To investigate, we analyzed a dataset of 5,824 URLs surfaced in Google’s AI-generated results for travel-related queries.

As part of the methodology, we also reviewed traditional SEO metrics such as estimated site traffic, domain rating, and total number of domain keywords to validate a qualitative review of whether a site functions as a powerful travel brand or a challenger brand.

Each URL was manually reviewed and tagged based on whether Google identified it as a Hidden Gem. We compared their visibility, domain authority, and how often they appeared in AI results.

Quantity Vs. Frequency

The dataset revealed a nuanced dynamic: While Hidden Gems were more diverse, they were not more dominant.

From the 5,824 cited URLs, we identified 1,371 unique domains. We classified 590 of these as Hidden Gem domains compared to 781 established domains.

However, those 781 established domains appeared 4,576 times in total, a much higher return rate than the 1,248 total appearances of the Hidden Gems.

This suggests that while AI mode is surfacing a wide variety of lesser-known sources, it still leans heavily on established brands for repeated visibility.

As you would expect, domains we identified as not being “Hidden Gems” had a greater weighting of higher DR than not.

By contrast, the domains we identified as being Hidden Gems were not weighted in the opposite direction, but instead much more evenly spread out.

In other words, Google is sampling widely from the long tail but serving frequently from the head of the distribution.

Authority Still Has A Role

While traditional SEO has long placed emphasis on authority metrics like Domain Rating (DR) or Domain Authority (DA), our analysis shows that their influence may be diminishing in the context of AI-led search.

This shift aligns with broader trends we’ve observed in Google’s evolving ranking systems.

Instead of relying heavily on link-based authority, AI Overviews and similar experiences appear to prioritize content that demonstrates depth, originality, and strong alignment with user intent.

Authority hasn’t disappeared, but it’s been repositioned. Rather than acting as a gatekeeper for visibility, it’s now one of many factors, often taking a back seat to how well a piece of content anticipates and satisfies the user’s informational needs in the moment.

What This Means For Travel Brands

Hidden Gems are showing up in Google’s AI results, but they’re not displacing the giants. They’re appearing alongside them, offering more variety but less dominance.

For challenger brands, this represents both an opportunity and a challenge.

First-Hand Content Gains Ground

The opportunity is clear: Content that is specific, genuine, and useful is getting noticed, even from smaller or lesser-known sites.

AI-powered results seem to be more willing to include pages that deliver practical insights, first-hand experience, and niche relevance, even if they lack the traditional signals of authority.

This creates new openings for brands that previously struggled to compete on backlinks or brand strength alone.

Repetition And Recall Still Matter

But the challenge is equally clear in that visibility is not evenly distributed.

While Google may sample from a broader range of sources, the repetition and prominence still favor the dominant travel brands.

These brands appear more frequently, benefit from greater brand recall, and are more likely to be clicked simply because they’re familiar.

So for newer or challenger brands, the question becomes: How do you turn presence into preference?

Where Should I Be Focusing?

Consistency Of Presence

It starts with consistency. One or two appearances in AI Overviews won’t move the needle.

Travel brands need to think about sustained visibility, showing up across a range of topics, formats, and moments in the user journey.

That means building out content that doesn’t just answer common queries but anticipates nuanced needs, inspires curiosity, and offers unique, first-hand insight.

Clarity Of Voice

Next comes clarity of voice. AI systems are increasingly sensitive to content that signals credibility, experience, and originality.

Brands that find and articulate a clear editorial voice, whether that’s luxury travel with a local twist, slow travel for sustainability, or adventure itineraries from people who’ve actually been there, are more likely to stand out.

Intent Understanding

Finally, there’s an intent understanding. Challenger brands must shift from thinking in keywords to thinking in moments.

What’s the user trying to imagine, plan, solve, or feel at this point in their journey? How can your content speak directly to that?

A New Definition Of Authority

The travel giants still have scale on their side, but challenger brands now have a better chance to earn visibility through authenticity and depth. That’s a different kind of authority, one rooted in relevance and resonance.

For travel SEOs willing to rethink what authority means, and for brands ready to invest in meaningful, user-first content, AI-powered search is no longer just a threat. It’s an invitation.

Not to play the same game the giants are playing, but to play a different one, and win in different ways.

