AI Search Optimization Isn’t The Hard Part – It’s Getting Buy-In

At SMX Advanced in Boston earlier this month, I sat through back-to-back sessions from Crystal Carter, Head of AI Search and SEO Communications at Wix, and Jen Cornwell, Senior Director of AI SEO at Tinuiti. On paper, they covered the same beat: how AI search is reshaping the marketer’s job. In the room, they could not have approached it more differently. That gap turned out to be the most useful thing either talk taught me.

Following the conference, I emailed both Crystal and Jen and received a copy of both presentations to ensure I represented what they said at the event.

Carter’s Talk: A Framework For What To Optimize

Carter’s session rests on one distinction that does most of the conceptual work. Memory is what an AI assistant infers passively from how you talk to it, your tone, your complaints, your patterns. Personalization is what you actively declare, through profile settings, connected apps, and stated preferences, and it carries enough weight to shape what an agent actually does, not just how it sounds. You cannot SEO your way into someone’s inferred memory the way you’d tune a meta description, but you can engineer the signals that shape both halves at once.

The sharpest evidence she brought wasn’t a slide of best practices. It was an iPullRank experiment using three accounts running identical prompts with different levels of connected personal data, which produced visibly different AI Mode answers, including one response that addressed a hypothetical child by name in a streaming recommendation. That’s a controlled comparison, not an anecdote, and it’s the kind of detail that should worry anyone still treating AI search results as a single, generic output everyone receives the same way.

From there, Carter moved into tactics, starting with denominal nouns (“actor” instead of “the person who acted”) because semantic models cluster identity-related queries that way. And the average Google query runs three to four words, while the average ChatGPT opening prompt runs roughly 103 words. That gap is the argument for FAQ-style, narrowly specific content over broad landing pages. Users typing into an AI assistant are already further down the funnel than a search box ever made them.

Cornwell’s Talk: A Framework For Why Nobody Acts On It

Cornwell’s session had almost no new SEO data in it, and that’s the point. She opened by naming a different problem entirely. Most search teams aren’t short on insight; they’re short on an organization willing to act on the insight it already has. That’s not a search problem. It’s a change management problem, and she handed the room two borrowed frameworks to solve it, Kotter’s eight-step change model and Everett Rogers’ diffusion of innovation curve.

The device she used to make it stick was Kotter’s own 2005 fable about a penguin colony on a melting iceberg, re-skinned with AI Overviews as the melting ice and five cast roles (Sponsor, Trust, Catalyst, Analyst, Skeptic) that every attendee was implicitly asked to assign within their own team. By the closing slide, you weren’t taking notes on an eight-step process anymore; you were running a casting call on your own org chart.

The research anchor worth keeping is Rogers’ tipping point math. Innovators make up 2.5% of any population, early adopters another 13.5%, and once a change reaches that combined 16%, adoption tends to become self-sustaining. Applied internally, that reframes “convince the whole company” into “find the findable minority,” which is a far less paralyzing target for an SEO arguing for budget in a room full of skeptics.

Where The 2 Talks Actually Collide

Here’s the dissonance, and why it’s worth more than either talk alone. Carter’s framework assumes the bottleneck is knowing what to build, the right structured data, the right niche content, the right MCP server configuration. Cornwell’s framework assumes you already know what to build, and the bottleneck is getting five other departments to let you ship it. Put them in the same room, and they stop looking like two talks on the same topic. They start looking like a diagnosis of why so many AI search initiatives stall; most teams only have tools for one half of the problem.

If your AI search strategy has a technical roadmap but no internal coalition, Carter’s tactics will sit in a deck nobody approves. If you’ve got executive buy-in but no specific play to run, Cornwell’s framework will produce a motivated team with nothing concrete to do on Monday morning.

3 Moves Worth Taking From Both Rooms

Pick one niche content gap, not a full audit. Use Carter’s owned-channel framing, but resist building the comprehensive AI-visibility document nobody reads. Ship one piece of FAQ-style content that matches how people actually prompt AI assistants, then use it as your proof of concept internally. Find your 16% before you pitch the whole room. Identify the one or two people already directionally sold on AI search investment and build your brief with them first. You’re not trying to convince your most skeptical stakeholder on day one. Cast your own five roles before the next proposal. Name who on your team is the Sponsor, the Skeptic, the Catalyst. Walking into a budget conversation already knowing where resistance will come from is worth more than another slide of AI Mode screenshots.

Put Carter and Cornwell next to each other, and the lesson is hard to miss. Most teams treat AI search as two separate jobs: the people who figure out what to build, and the people who fight to get it shipped. Carter’s room assumed the hard part was knowing what to optimize for. Cornwell’s assumed you already knew, and the real work was getting everyone else to act on it. Both are right, which is exactly the problem.

A technical roadmap with no internal coalition stalls in a deck nobody approves. A motivated team with no specific play has nothing to do on Monday. The strategies that actually move are the ones run as a single job, not two. Optimization was never the hard part. Getting your organization to act on it is.

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