AI Overviews Visibility: A Reliable Way To Track What Spot-Checks Miss

Plenty of teams now manually prompt an LLM to see if their brand appears.

That’s a point-in-time snapshot; AI engines regenerate answers with every query, so a citation confirmed last month can drop without any signal.

A single prompt test establishes no baseline, detects no citation loss, and diagnoses no cause: it can’t tell you why you’re surfaced, which pillar is weak, or what to fix next.

Ranking in AI Overviews, and staying there, requires continuous monitoring against a defined prompt set, not periodic manual checks.

How To Track Your Presence In AI Search

You can’t fix visibility issues you can’t see.

Tracking brand mentions across AI engines starts with identifying the prompts worth monitoring, then measuring citations, share of voice, and brand sentiment against them over time. That measurement layer is what separates teams running AEO from teams running ad hoc prompt testing, and it’s where this session begins.

What You’ll Learn In This AEO Webinar

Where you actually stand on AI SERPs : How to assess your AEO maturity and identify the prompts worth tracking, so effort goes where it counts.

: How to assess your AEO maturity and identify the prompts worth tracking, so effort goes where it counts. The 4 pillars of AI visibility : Content, technical health, authority, and measurement, and how each one shapes whether AI engines understand and cite you.

: Content, technical health, authority, and measurement, and how each one shapes whether AI engines understand and cite you. Content AI engines can use: How to structure headings, schema, and answer formatting so AI engines can extract, surface, and cite your pages.

About the Speakers

Lindsay Boyajian Hagan is VP of Marketing at Conductor, where she leads global demand generation and cross-channel campaign strategy across the B2B SaaS space. Pat Reinhart is VP of Services & Thought Leadership at Conductor, leading enterprise organic search strategy for some of the largest brands in the world, with over 15 years in organic search and digital marketing. Together they work daily with enterprise teams putting AEO into practice.

Get the full AEO Playbook for assessing where you stand and what to fix first.