Why Internal Links Quietly Decay & How To Reclaim The Equity You’re Losing

Your internal link structure is rotting. Not dramatically and not all at once, but quietly, page by page, over months and years, the architecture you built is drifting into a bottomless pit. Okay, that was a bit dramatic, but you get the picture.

Internal linking is an SEO’s secret weapon, and one that can have a significant impact – more than many give it credit for. But most SEOs typically don’t notice the impact of their internal link decay until it’s too late.

In this article, I’ll be covering why internal link decay happens, how to spot it before it starts to harm your rankings, and how to build a site that distributes link equity with intention, rather than by accident.

What Is Internal Link Decay?

Internal link decay is the gradual degradation of your site’s link equity distribution over time. It happens without anyone making a single bad decision and is usually a result of a site changing over time. For example, new pages can get published, old pages stop receiving links or links get removed, the navigation itself evolves with website redesigns, and more.

Alongside just architecture, content itself can get siloed into new categories, and blog posts begin to pile up. Before long, the pages that matter most to your business are receiving a fraction of the internal PageRank they deserve. Internal linking isn’t the only reason for that, but it’s one of the most fixable ones.

Entropy is the natural state of a growing website, but equity and its distribution should be a deliberate choice for any SEO committed to growth and future-proofing.

Why This Happens (And Why It’s So Easy To Miss)

There are a wide variety of reasons why internal link decay can happen, and when you’re focused on growth and building new areas of websites, it’s very easy to miss how your internal linking power has reduced over time.

New Content Pulls Links Away From Old Content

Every time you publish a new article, writers naturally link to the most recent content. It’s fresh in their minds, contextually relevant, and generally is what SEOs and other contributors will reference in their briefs. When LLMs arguably tend to prioritize “newer” or more recent articles, it’s no surprise that more content gets produced.

However, that can leave your high-converting product pages, pillar content, and most-linked assets from three years ago vulnerable, as they slowly stop receiving new internal links from existing pieces of content. PageRank doesn’t disappear from these pages; it just flows somewhere potentially less useful.

Navigation Changes Silently Redistribute Equity

This is where SEOs should be involved in major redesign projects to ensure link equity is restored. A header nav redesign, a footer cleanup, a mega menu that gets trimmed, or sidebar widgets removed can all have an impact on internal link equity distribution. These are usually UX decisions, not SEO decisions, but they can have real consequences for how equity flows through your site.

When a link in the global navigation disappears, every page on your site stops passing equity to that destination. That’s potentially thousands of links gone overnight with no redirect required.

Pagination And Faceted Navigation Create Sink Pages

Pagination is one of the biggest silent equity killers. If your ecommerce category pages use paginated URLs and you’re linking to page two, page three, and beyond, and those pages don’t have a canonical correctly applied, you’re draining equity into pages that don’t need it.

The same applies to faceted navigation. Filter pages that live at /products?color=red&size=large are receiving equity, and if those pages are indexable, they’re quite frankly competing with your main pages. If they’re not indexable, the equity is going nowhere useful, and your most important pages are missing out.

Deleted And Redirected Pages Leave Orphaned Equity

You redirect a page, and the redirect works fine. Great news! But the internal links pointing to the old URL still exist and haven’t been updated. This means that every time a visitor or Googlebot follows one of those links, it passes through a redirect before reaching the destination. Redirect chains compound this, and each hop wastes crawl resource, adds latency, and risks Googlebot abandoning the chain before reaching the destination.

Over years, a site that has gone through multiple migrations and page deletions will have hundreds or thousands of internal links pointing to redirects. Updating internal links to point directly at the final URL keeps signal consolidation clean and your crawl efficient.

How To Measure Internal Link Decay

You can’t fix what you can’t see. Here’s how to audit your internal link equity distribution.

Step 1: Crawl Your Site And Map PageRank

Tools like Screaming Frog, Sitebulb, or JetOctopus can simulate internal PageRank distribution across your site.

The goal is to generate a list of pages ranked by the internal PageRank they receive, not just by the count of inbound internal links, but weighted by the equity of the pages linking to them. In Screaming Frog, this is referred to as Link Score.

Export this and sort by the highest amount of Link Score.

Now ask: Do the pages at the top of this list match the pages that matter most to your business?

For most sites, the answer is no.

Step 2: Identify Your Strategic Pages

Pull your top revenue-driving pages, pull your highest-converting landing pages, and then pull the pillar content you’ve invested in building.

Then map these against your internal PageRank distribution.

The gap between “pages that matter” and “pages receiving equity” is exactly where internal link decay lives.

Step 3: Check For Redirect Chains In Internal Links

Run your crawl data through a redirect checker and identify any internal links pointing to 301s, 302s, or chains.

Every one of these is an opportunity to update the link to point directly to the final destination, allowing you to recover equity without building a single new external link.

Step 4: Audit Orphaned Pages

Pages with no internal links are almost invisible to Google, unless they’re in your sitemap or linked externally.

A content audit will reveal orphaned pages that either need to be linked to or removed. Both are valid, but leaving them as they are is not.

The Equity Vs. Entropy Framework

Here’s the mental model I tend to use when auditing internal link structures.

Think of your site as a network of pipes; external links pump fresh equity into the network from outside, and internal links redistribute that equity throughout the system.

Entropy means the system is running on autopilot.

Equity accumulates in random places based on what was linked to recently, what categories happen to have lots of content, and what was then mentioned in a footer three years ago. Equity means you’re actively steering the flow toward the pages that deserve it most.

The goal isn’t a perfectly flat distribution, as some pages should receive more equity than others. What matters is alignment: the pages that receive the most internal equity should be the pages where you most want ranking strength.

How To Restore (And Maintain) Internal Link Equity

Audit And Update High-Value Pages First

Start with your highest-priority pages. For each one, take the following steps:

You should count the number of unique pages linking to it internally.

Then check the equity of those linking pages.

Finally, identify the most visited, most linked-to, and most contextually relevant pages on your site that are not currently linking to it.

Then start to map and build those internal links.

A single contextual link from a high-authority internal page can meaningfully shift rankings and enhance crawlability.

Use Your Content Archive As An Equity Distribution Tool

Your blog archive is probably your most underutilized internal linking asset. Older posts with accumulated equity are sitting on dozens, sometimes hundreds, of links they could be passing to your strategic pages, particularly as resources can change over time.

A link audit will reveal which older posts are equity-rich but aren’t sending it anywhere useful. Make sure to update those posts and intentionally add relevant and contextual links.

Build Hub Pages That Consolidate And Redistribute

If you have a topic cluster with 20 articles and no central hub, your internal link equity can become fragmented. A well-built hub page, a comprehensive guide or resource page, can receive internal links from all 20 supporting articles and then pass consolidated equity to your most important product or conversion pages. This is the structural logic behind topic clusters.

The mistake most SEOs make is building the cluster but not ensuring the hub passes equity onward.

Fix Redirect Chains In Bulk

Run a crawl and export all internal links pointing to non-200 status codes. Then, update them in batches. For large sites, this can be a programmatic fix if you work with developers to do a database-level find-and-replace on your CMS content.

For sites that are much smaller in size and scale, tools like Screaming Frog’s “Replace” feature under URL Rewriting or a CMS plugin can handle this semi-automatically.

Implement An Internal Linking Review In Your Content Process

Decay is easiest to prevent at the point of publishing. When creating a content brief or editorial checklist, you should ask yourself the following questions:

What strategic pages should this new article link to? What existing articles should now link back to this new page?

The second question is the one most teams skip, but every new piece of content is an opportunity to retroactively pass equity back to your existing strategic pages.

If your writers aren’t doing this, the structure decays by default.

The Ongoing Maintenance Problem

Internal link equity isn’t a one-time fix. It’s a system that requires ongoing maintenance, just like your backlink profile, technical health, or content quality. The sites that are getting this ongoing maintenance right are the sites that treat internal linking like a discipline, audit quarterly or every six months, depending on the size and scale of the website, and update their briefs when strategic priorities shift.

The sites that don’t publish thousands of articles over five years wonder why rankings have plateaued, then invest in expensive link-building campaigns. The real problem is that their hard-won external equity is disappearing into pagination and redirect chains.

Key Takeaways

Before you chase another backlink, ask whether the equity you already have is reaching the pages that need it and are your highest priority pages.

Make sure to crawl your site and simulate internal PageRank to find out where equity actually lives. Then compare that distribution against your strategically or commercially important pages.

Proceed to fix redirect chains in internal links to help recover lost equity immediately, while also using your existing content archive to pass equity towards priority pages.

Finally, add an internal linking step to your already established content processes to assist with preventing future link equity decay.

The difference between a site with compounding SEO results and one that plateaus is often structural. If you aim for equity and targeted distribution, your visibility in search will follow.

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