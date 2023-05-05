AI Advancements In Tech And Education Revealed During Latest Earnings Calls

In a rapidly evolving tech landscape, major brands like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) to maintain their competitive edge and enhance their services.

These companies leverage AI for coding assistance, advertising optimization, productivity improvements, cybersecurity, and more.

As the race for AI dominance heats up, industry leaders have come forward with ambitious plans to integrate AI-driven solutions, sparking discussions about the potential impact of AI on customers, businesses, and society.

Learn more about the AI advancements companies revealed during or ahead of the first earnings calls of 2023.

Amazon

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, discussed the latest AI for Amazon Web Services.

Bedrock is a managed service that simplifies building and scaling enterprise-level generative AI applications by providing access to various foundation models, including AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Stability AI, and AWS’s exclusive Titan family.

Inferentia2 and Trn1n are two next-generation large language models (LLMs) with better price performance and training cost savings.

CodeWhisperer, an AI coding companion that provides real-time code suggestions, becomes available for AWS developers.

Jassy emphasized that AWS will continue to innovate, citing the recent announcement on LLMs, generative AI, and related chips and managed services in the hopes that the upcoming surge in machine learning drives significant new cloud business.

Chegg

Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, stated “that generative AI and large language models are going to affect society and business, both positively and negatively. At a faster pace than people are used to.”

After a conversation with Sam Altman about the role of AI in education, Rosensweig swiftly shifted Chegg’s focus to emphasize the integration and adoption of AI within its offerings.

In partnership with OpenAI, Chegg developed CheggMate, a homework helper powered by GPT-4. It combines proprietary data with the knowledge of over 150,000 subject matter experts to improve accuracy.

Rosensweig maintained optimism about plans for the real-time, reliable AI learning companion.

Unfortunately, offering clarity into how ChatGPT may have impacted new Chegg signups led to a 40% drop in share pricing.

Dropbox

Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox, expressed excitement about AI and a new strategic objective this year to move beyond files and organize all cloud content for customers.

Houston highlighted the new era of augmented knowledge work, where AI and machine learning advancements enable teams to tackle complex tasks and improve productivity. As cloud tools and remote work create chaotic work environments, Dropbox aims to help users organize and simplify their lives with universal search and content suggestions.

Despite economic challenges, Houston remained optimistic, emphasizing Dropbox’s scale, platform neutrality, trusted brand, and strong balance sheet as key strengths for navigating difficult times and investing in the future.

A week before the earnings call, Houston posted a memo to employees. It announced a layoff of 500 employees due to slow company growth and the need to shift resources to AI as the “next stage of growth requires a different mix of skill sets, particularly in AI and early-stage product development. We’ve been bringing in great talent in these areas over the last couple years, and we’ll need even more.”

Duolingo

In the upcoming earnings call, investors will likely hear about Duolingo’s use of AI in education.

Like Chegg, Duolingo partnered with OpenAI to incorporate GPT-4 into its service. Duolingo Max uses generative AI to answer translation-related questions and act as a language partner for conversational practice.

These developments align with thoughts from a TED Talk with Sal Khan, CEO of Khan Academy: AI can give every student (with access) an AI tutor and every teacher (with access) an AI assistant.

Google

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, updated investors on recent advancements in AI.

Bard, the conversational AI service, now utilizes the PaLM model. This allows Bard to assist in coding development projects.

The PaLM API and MakerSuite tools allow developers to build generative AI applications quickly.

Organizations can utilize generative AI features in the Google Cloud Platform and Workspace.

Google Search will harness generative AI to offer new conversational search experiences.

Google Ads will leverage AI to help advertisers optimize and manage ad campaigns more effectively.

Pichai closed his introduction, excited about “helping people, businesses, and society reach their full potential with AI. ”

Philipp Schindler, SVP and CBO of Google elaborated on AI in Search keyword relevance, Smart Bidding, and Performance Max campaigns. Specifically, Google:

Updated Search keyword relevance using MUM model-based natural language AI, enhancing ad relevance and performance when multiple overlapping keywords are eligible for an auction.

Improved Smart Bidding models for bidding more accurately based on search ad format differences, allowing more effective bidding depending on user engagement preferences.

Expanded access to Automatically Created Assets (ACA) beta to all English-speaking advertisers, allowing them to generate text assets with responsive search ads and use AI to minimize manual work and maintain fresh, relevant creatives.

Encouraged advertisers to pair core Search with Performance Max, which reportedly resulted in over 18% more conversions at a similar CPA on average, a 5-point increase in 14 months.

Made advances in AI underpinning bidding, creatives, search query matching, and new formats like YouTube Shorts, contributing to improved results.

“AI has long been an important driver of our business. Advancements are powering our ability to help businesses, big and small, respond in real-time to rapidly changing market and consumer shifts and deliver measurable ROI when it’s needed most.”

Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, walked investors through using AI in Google Workspace to improve internal productivity. Porat also noted an intentionally slower hiring pace and continued focus on Google DeepMind, acquired in 2014.

Meta

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, made AI the key theme of Meta’s earnings call.

Over 20% of the Facebook & Instagram feed is filled with content chosen by AI from profiles, pages, and groups you don’t follow.

Useful AI agents could be made available to millions via WhatsApp and Messenger for business messaging, customer support, and more.

Continued investment in infrastructure will be required to support new LLMs and generative AI product scaling.

Susan Li, CFO of Meta, explained how AI could offer advertisers increased automation through Advantage+ Shopping and that capital expenditures reflected “ongoing build-out of AI capacity to support ads, Feed and Reels, along with increased investment in capacity for our generative AI initiatives.”

During Q&A, in response to a question about hiring, Li noted Meta had been in a hiring freeze for the past six months and, when hiring resumed, it would be for talent in generative AI, ads, infrastructure, and other new products.

Microsoft

During a recent earnings call, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, highlighted the company’s focus on and future in AI.

Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing service, gained market share as customers continued to choose it for AI-powered applications.

Azure OpenAI Service, which combines advanced models like ChatGPT and GPT-4 with Azure’s capabilities, has seen a tenfold increase in customers’ QoQ.

GitHub Copilot and Dynamics 365 Copilot for CRM and ERP systems showcased Microsoft’s commitment to enhancing productivity through AI.

Microsoft 365 Copilot, Viva Sales, and Security Copilot demonstrated AI integration in various aspects of the business.

Amy Hood, CFO of Microsoft, revealed that the company expects healthy revenue growth in the largest quarter of the year due to customer demand for differentiated solutions, such as their AI platform and Microsoft Cloud.

Hood emphasized Microsoft’s focus on delivering long-term financial growth and profitability as they enter the AI era. The company plans to continue investing in cloud infrastructure, especially AI-related spending, to scale with growing demand.

When asked about AI regulation, Nadella said Microsoft proactively addressed unintended consequences of AI rather than waiting for regulation to be implemented with AI principles, internal audits, and a Chief AI Officer responsible for maintaining standards and compliance.

Snapchat

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat, reviewed its focus on visual communication between friends and family, setting it apart from other platforms with the launch of My AI, an AI-powered chatbot.

The new features include adding My AI to group conversations, providing Place recommendations from Snap Map, and suggesting relevant AR Lenses.

During the Q&A, Spiegel expanded on how Snapchat uses AI in messaging, augmented reality (AR), and content/ads.

In AR, AI-powered Lenses have driven significant engagement, and the intersection of AR and AI is crucial for future Spectacles.

On the messaging side, conversational AI plays to Snapchat’s strengths, with users enjoying communication with My AI.

Although no specific stats are shared, Spiegel said Snapchat is cautiously rolling out My AI while being pleased with the engagement so far.

Looking Forward

The growing emphasis on AI-driven solutions by industry giants such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and others highlights the potentially transformative impact of AI on businesses and society at large.

As companies increasingly invest in AI infrastructure and talent, they are shaping the future of technology and creating new opportunities for innovation.

However, this rapid shift towards AI integration also raises questions about potential risks, ethical considerations, and the need for regulation to ensure that the advancements in AI benefit everyone.

Featured image: iQoncept/Shutterstock