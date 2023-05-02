AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, known for his revolutionary work in deep learning and neural network research, has recently voiced his concerns regarding the rapid advancements in AI and the potential implications.

In light of his observations of new large language models like GPT-4, Hinton cautions about several key issues:

Machines surpassing human intelligence: Hinton believes AI systems like GPT-4 are on track to be much smarter than initially anticipated, potentially possessing better learning algorithms than humans. Risks of AI chatbots being exploited by “bad actors”: Hinton highlights the dangers of using intelligent chatbots to spread misinformation, manipulate electorates, and create powerful spambots. Few-shot learning capabilities: AI models can learn new tasks with just a few examples, enabling machines to acquire new skills at a rate comparable to, or even surpass, that of humans. Existential risk posed by AI systems: Hinton warns about scenarios in which AI systems create their own subgoals and strive for more power, surpassing human knowledge accumulation and sharing capabilities. Impact on job markets: AI and automation can displace jobs in certain industries, with manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare being particularly affected.

In this article, we delve deeper into Hinton’s concerns, his departure from Google to focus on AI development’s ethical and safety aspects, and the importance of responsible AI development in shaping the future of human-AI relations.

Hinton’s Departure From Google & Ethical AI Development

In his pursuit of addressing the ethical and safety considerations surrounding AI, Hinton decided to depart from his position at Google.

This allows him the freedom to openly express his concerns and engage in more philosophical work without the constraints of corporate interests.

Hinton states in an interview with MIT Technology Review:

“I want to talk about AI safety issues without having to worry about how it interacts with Google’s business. As long as I’m paid by Google, I can’t do that.”

Hinton’s departure marks a shift in his focus toward AI’s ethical and safety aspects. He aims to actively participate in ongoing dialogues about responsible AI development and deployment.

Leveraging his expertise and reputation, Hinton intends to contribute to developing frameworks and guidelines that address issues such as bias, transparency, accountability, privacy, and adherence to ethical principles.

GPT-4 & Bad Actors

During a recent interview, Hinton expressed concerns about the possibility of machines surpassing human intelligence. The impressive capabilities of GPT-4, developed by OpenAI and released earlier this year, have caused Hinton to reevaluate his previous beliefs.

He believes language models like GPT-4 are on track to be much smarter than initially anticipated, potentially possessing better learning algorithms than humans.

Hinton states in the interview:

“Our brains have 100 trillion connections. Large language models have up to half a trillion, a trillion at most. Yet GPT-4 knows hundreds of times more than any one person does. So maybe it’s actually got a much better learning algorithm than us.”

Hinton’s concerns primarily revolve around the significant disparities between machines and humans. He likens the introduction of large language models to an alien invasion, emphasizing their superior language skills and knowledge compared to any individual.

Hinton states in the interview:

“These things are totally different from us. Sometimes I think it’s as if aliens had landed and people haven’t realized because they speak very good English.”

Hinton warns about the risks of AI chatbots becoming more intelligent than humans and being exploited by “bad actors.”

In the interview, he cautions that these chatbots could be used to spread misinformation, manipulate electorates, and create powerful spambots.

“Look, here’s one way it could all go wrong. We know that a lot of the people who want to use these tools are bad actors like Putin or DeSantis. They want to use them for winning wars or manipulating electorates.”

Few-shot Learning & AI Supremacy

Another aspect that worries Hinton is the ability of large language models to perform few-shot learning.

These models can be trained to perform new tasks with a few examples, even tasks they weren’t directly trained for.

This remarkable learning capability makes the speed at which machines acquire new skills comparable to, or even surpass, that of humans.

Hinton states in the interview:

“People[‘s brains] seemed to have some kind of magic. Well, the bottom falls out of that argument as soon as you take one of these large language models and train it to do something new. It can learn new tasks extremely quickly.”

Hinton’s concerns extend beyond the immediate impact on job markets and industries.

He raises the “existential risk” of what happens when AI systems become more intelligent than humans, warning about scenarios where AI systems create their own subgoals and strive for more power.

Hinton provides an example of how AI systems developing subgoals can go wrong:

“Well, here’s a subgoal that almost always helps in biology: get more energy. So the first thing that could happen is these robots are going to say, ‘Let’s get more power. Let’s reroute all the electricity to my chips.’ Another great subgoal would be to make more copies of yourself. Does that sound good?”

AI’s Impact On Job Markets & Addressing Risks

Hinton points out that AI’s effect on jobs is a significant worry.

AI and automation could take over repetitive and mundane tasks, causing job loss in some sectors.

Manufacturing and factory employees might be hit hard by automation.

Robots and AI-driven machines are growing in manufacturing, which might take over risky and repetitive human jobs.

Automation is also advancing in agriculture, with automated tasks like planting, harvesting, and crop monitoring.

In healthcare, certain administrative tasks can be automated, but roles that require human interaction and compassion are less likely to be fully replaced by AI.

In Summary

Hinton’s concerns about the rapid advancements in AI and their potential implications underscore the need for responsible AI development.

His departure from Google signifies his commitment to addressing safety considerations, promoting open dialogue, and shaping the future of AI in a manner that safeguards the well-being of humanity.

Though no longer at Google, Hinton’s contributions and expertise continue to play a vital role in shaping the field of AI and guiding its ethical development.

