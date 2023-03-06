Snapchat Launches My AI: A New Social Media Chatbot

Snapchat announced the addition of a new feature, My AI. My AI is a chatbot based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT that can engage with Snapchat users.

Snapchat joins Meta, Spotify, YouTube, and others in the race to enhance social networking with artificial intelligence to attract more users and keep them engaged with their networks longer.

How To Access My AI On Snapchat

Snapchat launched its new chatbot as an experimental feature for subscribers of Snapchat+ in the United States.

Snapchat+ allows users to experience exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features first. It’s $3.99 monthly and available in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

This makes it less expensive than investing in ChatGPT Pro at $20 monthly.

In addition to first access to My AI, Snapchat+ offers users an exclusive badge, priority story replies, custom story expiration from one hour to one week, and story boosts that put your story ahead of others so more people will see it.

Add My AI As A Friend

To connect with My AI, visit its profile on Snapchat and add it as a friend.

Once you’ve added it as a friend, you can start chatting.

My AI Vs. ChatGPT

According to Snapchat support, My AI will be a friendly personal sidekick for Snapchat users accessible within the Snapchat app.

Users can ask the chatbot for answers to trivia questions, travel ideas, recipes, gifts for a specific person, poetry, and more.

My AI offers an experience that feels like engaging with another Snapchat, complete with a profile, avatar, and use of relevant emojis in responses.

Snapchat warns users that in the early stages, My AI may “hallucinate” and offer incorrect answers. You might spot a few in the upcoming examples.

Users are encouraged to submit feedback to Snapchat about any oddities they discover to help improve the feature before it is rolled out to all Snapchat users.

Similar to ChatGPT, Snapchat users are also advised not to give My AI confidential or sensitive information. Interactions with the chatbot may be analyzed to help improve the chat experience.

How Marketers & Content Creators Can Utilize My AI

Businesses can use My AI in various ways to better engage with customers on Snapchat. Here are a few examples to get you started!

Write A Perfect Bio

Not sure how to write a great bio for your Snapchat public profile? Ask My AI to give you a few ideas based on the customers you want to reach and what you want them to buy.

Tap and hold responses to copy them, save them in chat, or submit feedback about them.

Suggest A Story Idea

If you don’t know what to post on Snapchat, ask My AI for suggestions. You can tell My AI you want a story idea that appeals to your target customer to promote your product or service.

Make Engagement Easier

When someone asks you a question in response to your public stories, you can use My AI to give you some response ideas to make your story viewer smile.

Find Niche Influencers

If you want to explore influencer marketing, ask My AI who the top Snapchat influencers are in your niche.

Combined with Snapchat+ priority story replies, you can start engaging with the best influencers for your product or service, potentially opening the door to new marketing opportunities.

How To Clear Your My AI Chat Queries

If you want to clear your chat history, go to your Snapchat settings and look under Privacy Controls for the option to Clear Data. Tap on Clear My AI Chat Queries and confirm that you want to delete your My AI data.

Featured Image: DenPhotos/Shutterstock