YouTube’s Priorities For 2023: New Ways To Make Money, AI Tools

YouTube’s new lead, Neal Mohan, has announced the company’s priorities for 2023, emphasizing its commitment to supporting creators and artists on its platform.

In a challenging macroeconomic climate, Mohan stated that YouTube would continue to put creators first, offering opportunities to grow their businesses and make money doing what they love.

More Ways for Creators to Make Money

Mohan announced that YouTube would give creators more tools to make a living on the platform.

The company is expanding its subscription business, investing in shopping, and improving its paid digital goods offerings.

These options for creators are making an impact, with more than six million viewers paying for channel memberships on YouTube in December 2022, representing a 20% increase from the prior year.

Listening to Creators

Creator feedback is a crucial part of how YouTube develops products, and Mohan plans to meet with more creators in person to hear how he can support them.

Recently, YouTube heard from creators about the importance of broadening accessibility for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

It now provides automatic captions in more languages thanks to long-term investments in machine learning.

Building For The Future

YouTube is investing in features and experiences that will make it a home for viewers and creators now and in the future.

The company is doubling down on streaming and connected TV, unlocking new creative potential, and expanding the canvas for creators across formats.

YouTube recently adapted the mobile experience of Shorts to a TV-friendly format, and Mohan notes that TV was the fastest-growing screen last year.

Creators: Unlocking Creativity Across Formats

YouTube Shorts gives creators greater reach, averaging over 50 billion daily views, and the number of channels that upload to Shorts daily grew around 80% last year.

YouTube is making it easier for creators to showcase their podcasts on the platform with new features in YouTube Studio.

Later this year, RSS integration will offer podcasters another way to upload their shows to YouTube, providing users with more listening options.

Additionally, YouTube will roll out a new tool that lets creators record a Short in a side-by-side layout with both Shorts and YouTube videos to easily add their take on a trend or join in with reactions.

The Future of AI In Digital Video

YouTube is imagining the future of creation and developing sophisticated tools for creators to grow their ambitions across Shorts, live, podcasts, and more.

With AI’s generative capabilities, creators can expand their storytelling and raise production value.

YouTube is taking the time to develop these features with thoughtful guardrails and plans to roll out tools for creators and the protections to embrace this technology responsibly.

In Summary

YouTube is supporting creators and artists on its platform this year by providing them more opportunities to make money and improving accessibility and features based on their feedback.

YouTube is investing in the future of streaming and connected TV and unlocking new creative potential for channels across different formats.

Moreover, the company is envisioning the future of creation by exploring AI’s generative capabilities, which can enhance storytelling and production value.

YouTube aims to remain a leader in the digital video industry and continue providing a home for creators and viewers.

