Snapchat+ Adds New Features, Reaches 1 Million Subscribers

In six weeks post-launch, Snapchat+ has amassed over a million subscribers. Building on this momentum, Snapchat+ is launching four new features at no added cost.

Snapchat+ is a premium membership tier that grants access to exclusive features.

The service launched with a handful of offerings, including:

A Snapchat+ badge.

“Ghost trails,” which is the ability to see where your friends were in the past 24 hours.

The ability to see who rewatched your snaps.

The option to designate a “best friend” and pin them to the top of your feed.

Various exclusive icons and themes.

Subscribers will get even more out of their membership with four extra features – here’s what’s new.

Four New Features For Snapchat+

The new features for Snapchat+, rolling out this week, include:

Priority story replies : Your replies will be more visible to influencers and celebrities.

: Your replies will be more visible to influencers and celebrities. Post-view emoji : Show people a specific emoji after they view your snaps.

: Show people a specific emoji after they view your snaps. Bitmoji backgrounds : More options when selecting a background for your bitmoji.

: More options when selecting a background for your bitmoji. App icons: Change the Snapchat icon on your Home Screen to one of several new designs.

Based on features alone, Snapchat+ is off to a better start than comparable subscription service Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue is not only more expensive at $4.99 per month, but it also offers fewer features than Snapchat+.

Twitter hasn’t revealed how many premium subscribers it has. However, there’s evidence suggesting the service isn’t doing well.

According to Twitter’s Q2 2022 earnings report, revenue from ‘subscriptions and other’ sources is down 36% year-over-year.

The success of Snapchat+ is reassuring, as Snap Inc published an earnings report last month so dismal its stock dropped 25%. Snapchat now finds itself on the upswing after garnering over a million paid subscribers members of Snapchat+.

That’s a good thing for Snapchat users and marketers because it’s one of the top apps for reaching Gen Z customers.

A recent study finds many of Snapchat’s younger users don’t use other apps daily:

70% of daily Snapchatters ages 16-24 do not use Twitter every day.

63% of daily Snapchatters ages 16-24 do not use Facebook every day.

42% of daily Snapchatters ages 16-24 do not use TikTok every day.

Snapchat has a unique value proposition for marketers. Even if you’re not excited about new additions to its premium service, this is good news for the longevity of Snapchat.

Snapchat+ Availability

Snapchat+ is available for $3.99 per month.

If the features don’t appeal to you, there’s no obligation to pay for them. You can continue accessing the same free features that have always been available.

More features for Snapchat+ will launch in the coming months.

Source: Snapchat

Featured Image: Sergei Elagin