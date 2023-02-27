Google Introduces AI-Powered Search Ads

Google has recently announced new tools to enhance search ads’ performance with artificial intelligence (AI).

For businesses to connect with their intended audience, monitoring changing trends in search and consumer behavior is crucial.

To assist marketers in achieving greater results with search campaigns, Google Ads is making several changes to promote greater creativity and improved performance.

Create New Assets With Google’s AI

One of the new tools in Google Ads is automatically creating ad assets using Google’s AI.

Google strives to ensure that the best ad is delivered to the right individual at the right time, which can be achieved with a wide range of relevant creative assets.

However, it can be challenging to develop additional headlines and descriptions.

To tackle this issue, Google introduced automatically created assets at the Google Marketing Live event last year.

This feature allows responsive search ads to display the most suitable asset combinations, which include new assets generated based on the ad’s unique context, such as the landing page.

Now, automatically created assets are available in English to all advertisers as an open beta. Early adopters see a 2% increase in conversions at a comparable cost per conversion among ad groups with responsive search ads.

Additionally, this update includes the following changes:

Ad Strength will consider automatically created and existing assets when determining a rating.

Automatically created assets will use inputs provided, such as keywords, to customize headlines and improve their relevance to the query.

Any automatically created assets you’d prefer not to include in your ads can be removed.

New Customer Acquisition Goal

Google has rolled out a new customer acquisition goal for Search campaigns globally.

This feature enables marketers to easily build a consistent pipeline of new customers through the use of Smart Bidding and first-party data.

By combining this new customer acquisition goal with bidding strategies such as Maximize conversion value with a target ROAS, marketers can prioritize and discover new customers who are more valuable to their business.

The new customer acquisition goal has the following two modes:

Value New Customer : Bid higher for new customers than for existing customers.

: Bid higher for new customers than for existing customers. New Customers Only: Bid for new customers only.

In Summary

Google Ads’ new features of automatically created assets and customer acquisition goals can benefit marketers by enhancing the relevance of their ads, connecting them with new customers, and ultimately boosting campaign performance.

These updates are set to be released in the upcoming weeks.

Featured Image: Camilo Concha/Shutterstock

Source: Google