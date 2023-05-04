Microsoft Unveils Next-Gen Bing & Edge: The Future of Search

Microsoft is launching the next generation of AI-powered Bing and Edge to transform the search software category.

Key characteristics of the next generation include:

Transitioning from a Limited Preview to an Open Preview of Bing, thereby eliminating the trial waitlist.

Enhancing the search experience from text-only to a more visual one with rich image/video answers and multimodal support.

Transitioning from single-use chat/search sessions to multi-session productivity experiences with chat history and persistent chats within Edge.

Opening up platform capabilities to allow developers and third parties to build on top of Bing, which would help users take action on their queries and complete tasks.

Here’s more about all the changes and updates announced today.

Bing Now In Open Preview

In response to the significant customer adoption, engagement, and feedback, Microsoft has announced that the new Bing is now in Open Preview and no longer requires a waitlist.

This development will make it easier for everyone to try the new Bing and Edge by signing into Bing with their Microsoft Account.

Making Search More Visual

Microsoft is making strides in making search more visual by introducing richer, more visual answers, including charts and graphs, and updated answer formatting.

They’re also delivering these visual experiences in chat and have expanded the Bing Image Creator to support over 100 languages.

This means users can now create images in their native language.

Making Search More Productive

Microsoft is working towards making search more productive by offering features such as access to chat history and the ability to share and export.

Users will soon be able to return to previous chats in Bing chat with chat history and keep their conversation on hand while they browse.

For users who want to share their conversation with others or continue iterating on a new idea, Microsoft is adding export and share functionalities into chat.

In addition, Microsoft Edge will soon have improved summarization capabilities for long documents, including PDFs and longer-form websites.

Microsoft is also introducing Edge actions that will allow users to complete even more tasks with fewer steps, like watching a particular movie, asking questions in Bing chat related to the mobile page they’re viewing, and tailoring drafts based on feedback such as tone, length, phrasing, and more.

Moving From A Product To A Platform

Microsoft plans to build third-party plugins into the Bing chat experience, turning it into a platform for developers.

This integration will allow users to take actions like booking a reservation on OpenTable or finding answers to complex science, math, and human-curated data-based questions using Wolfram Alpha directly from Bing chat.

Microsoft, in collaboration with OpenAI, is committed to making this opportunity as accessible and consistent as possible for developers, believing that these types of skills can revolutionize search and advance opportunities for developers in the search domain.

Microsoft invites everyone to try out the new Bing and Edge, promising to continue its thoughtful and measured approach of gathering feedback and making rapid adjustments in the preview.

Moving forward, Microsoft says it will make weekly changes to the preview by incorporating the most requested features and updates and adding new experiences.

Source: Microsoft

Featured Image generated by the author using Midjourney.