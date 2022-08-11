Meta Brings Automation To Small Business Advertising

Meta is rolling out new tools to help small business advertisers take advantage of advances in AI and automation.

When creating an ad through a Facebook page, small businesses can now utilize Meta’s Advantage+ advertising technologies.

Advantage+, Meta’s most advanced AI and automation offering for advertisers, was exclusive to full-fledged campaigns. Now, it will be used when running single ads.

In addition, Meta is upgrading Advantage+ with new capabilities for shopping campaigns, app campaigns, and more.

Here’s an overview of all updates for Meta advertisers.

Meta Advantage+ For Small Business Ads

Small businesses can now use Advantage+ creative and Advantage audience to create ads through their Facebook page.

When using Advantage+ creative, ads will automatically adjust for each person who views them. Meta will show individual users the version of the ad they’re most likely to respond to.

Advantage audience allows businesses to target ads to relevant people more effectively. Meta will create personalized audiences for serving ads using details on the business’s Facebook page.

These tools are available starting today.

Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns

Meta Advantage+ can now help advertisers running shopping campaigns learn what’s working faster.

Using AI and automation technologies, Meta Advantage+ can generate up to 150 creative combinations at once.

Running multiple versions of ads at once is intended to help advertisers quickly identify what’s converting. With this data, advertisers can make more efficient use of their budgets.

Meta states in a blog post:

“In a study of 15 A/B tests2 , we discovered that Advantage+ shopping campaigns drove 12% lower cost per purchase conversion compared to advertisers’ Business as Usual (BAU) ads. With these savings, businesses can reinvest in their marketing strategies and drive customer acquisition and sales more efficiently.”

Advantage+ shopping campaigns are rolling out to ecommerce and retail advertisers on August 15.

Later this year, U.S. businesses with a checkout-enabled Shop will have the option to add their Shop as a destination for Advantage+ shopping campaigns.

Updates To Meta Advantage+ App Campaigns

Meta is releasing a series of updates to an existing Advantage+ solution.

Advantage+ app campaigns are getting the following updates:

More creative flexibility with asset pairing and improved stability

7-day click attribution

Split testing capabilities

More granular reporting insights with the region and ad-level data

Better Results For Advertisers?

It’s no secret Facebook’s ad targeting capabilities took a significant hit when Apple let users block trackers on iOS. As a result, Meta’s ad revenue growth began to slow down.

Meta’s last quarterly report revealed the company experienced its first-ever decline in ad revenue. There’s pressure on Meta to deliver better results next quarter.

Bringing advanced targeting capabilities to small business advertisers may give Meta the boost it needs in the short term. The question is whether this solution will generate long-term results for advertisers.

Meta’s next quarterly report will be interesting, as it will show us if advertisers are sold on Advantage+.

Source: Meta

Featured Image: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock