Meta Announces New Top-Level Product Group For Generative AI

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, announced the creation of a top-level product group that will focus on turbocharging Meta products with generative AI.

AI teams from across the company will come together to focus on ways to implement generative AI for a more delightful experience.

Generative AI Top-Level Product Group

Meta’s new AI top-level product group will develop AI personas that can help Meta product users in various ways. Examples given by Zuckerberg include the following.

AI chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger.

AI image filters and ad formats in Instagram.

AI video and multi-modal experiences.

In 2022, Meta AI introduced Make-A-Video. This AI system allows users to generate videos from a text prompt. You can read the research paper for more and sign up to receive notifications about future tool releases.

These new features will give users a more personalized experience and new ways to express themselves. This will allow creators to produce better content faster to earn more income through Facebook and Instagram monetization programs.

They will also allow Meta to compete with social media platforms that are already incorporating AI.

Social Media’s AI Features Race

Snapchat released its AI persona, My AI, that allows users to prompt it for recipe suggestions, gift ideas, and content inspiration. It runs off of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Although the feature is limited to Snapchat+ subscribers, for now, it will be available to all users after an initial testing person.

TikTok already offers AI filters that leave users stunned, as well as concerned, over the dangerously realistic output and the emotional effects of that kind of hyper-realism.

Instead of simply transforming their face into an animal or adding glowing layers, users can see themselves as they were as a teenager or get a preview of what they would look like with a glamorous makeover.

Neal Mohan, YouTube’s new CEO, published a letter about the priorities for 2023. In addition to new monetization opportunities, he notes that with the capabilities of generative AI, creators will be able to level up their storytelling and production value.

LLaMA For Researchers From Meta AI

Zuckerberg noted in his Facebook post that much foundational work is required before Meta can bring futuristic experiences to the Metaverse without unintended consequences.

In related news, Meta announced the release of LLaMA – Large Language Model Meta AI in an effort to democratize access for researchers. It will be available for noncommercial licensing, specifically for research use cases.

Most importantly, LLaMA won’t require researchers to have the large number of resources typically needed to train and run large language models. Researchers can choose from 7B, 13B, 33B, and 65B parameter models, the smallest of which is trained on one trillion tokens.

This allows researchers to test new approaches to limiting or eliminating the risk of bias, hallucinations, and toxic responses that users have been exposed to when interacting with an AI.

They also invited everyone in the AI community – academic researchers, civil society, policymakers, and industry – to develop guidelines for responsible AI and large language models to ensure a better future.

