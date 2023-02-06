YouTube Shorts Monetization: How Revenue Sharing Works

YouTube’s Partner Program now allows Shorts creators to join and earn money from their content.

To join the program, you must meet one of the following requirements:

Have 1,000 subscribers and 10 million eligible public Shorts views in the last 90 days.

Have 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 valid public watch hours on long-form videos.

Monetizable content must also follow YouTube’s Originality Policy, meaning it must be yours and not someone else’s.

The ad revenue-sharing model for Shorts is different from revenue-sharing on regular videos. This article explains how it works so you can decide whether Shorts monetization is worth pursuing.

Revenue Sharing For YouTube Shorts – How It Works

Shorts ad revenue sharing works differently than traditional video content.

First, revenue from the ads appearing between Shorts in the YouTube Shorts feed will be pooled together.

Then, a portion of the total revenue will be allocated to a “creator pool” based on views and music usage across all watched Shorts.

The revenue from the Creator Pool will then be allocated to eligible creators based on their share of total views.

Monetizing creators will keep 45% of their allocated Shorts revenue.

YouTube says this new model rewards creator contribution to the whole Shorts experience, not just for videos with an ad next to them.

To view your Shorts earnings and performance, you can go to the Revenue tab in YouTube Studio Analytics, which will show your daily estimated revenue and views by content type.

The “How you make money” card will give you a more detailed view of your earnings across Shorts, video, and live content.

How To Start Earning Revenue With YouTube Shorts

If you’re in the YouTube Partner Program, you can find the short monetization agreement in the “Earn” tab in YouTube Studio.

Select “Get started” under “Shorts feed ads” and accept the terms.

If you’re not in the YouTube Partner Program, you’ll need to start accumulating views to meet the requirements at the beginning of this article.

Shorts views can be accumulated on any surface where people can watch Shorts, including the watch page.

You can track your progress toward eligibility criteria in the “Earn” tab.

Note that if you’ve been paid from the Shorts fund in the past, it doesn’t automatically qualify you for Shorts monetization.

Source: YouTube

