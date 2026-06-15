Agentic Commerce And The New Rules Of Google Ads

Your Google Ads account is going to start serving a buyer you cannot see. That buyer is an AI agent that compares products and goes through checkout on your customer’s behalf.

Agentic commerce is going to be the biggest structural change to ecommerce paid media since mobile, and it is already moving real money. During Cyber Week 2025, Salesforce attributed roughly $67 billion in global sales, about 20% of all orders, to AI and agents. That wasn’t an estimate or forecast for next year; that was last holiday season.

Your product feed is now turning into a bidding signal instead of a catalog, and a new paid surface opens inside Google’s AI Mode. Performance Max and Shopping start placing into that surface directly, and your conversion tracking breaks in ways that depend on how the agent checks out. This is going to be a bumpy ride.

None of this means your current campaigns stop working. It means the inputs that decide whether you win are shifting, and the accounts that adjust early get a real edge.

What’s The Latest In Agentic Commerce

A quick grounding, because this space moves fast and the headlines blur together.

Google’s agentic checkout, branded Buy for Me, is live in AI Mode with launch partners including Wayfair, Chewy, and Quince. At NRF 2026, Google introduced the Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard built with Shopify, Etsy, Walmart, and Target, and endorsed by more than 20 companies, including Visa and American Express. OpenAI shipped Instant Checkout in ChatGPT on its own protocol built with Stripe. Perplexity paired with PayPal. Visa, Mastercard, and Stripe all rolled out agent-ready payment rails.

When discovery, checkout, and payments all reorganize around agents within 12 months, this is not a pilot you wait out.

→ Read more: Selling To AI: The Complete Guide To Agentic Commerce

Your Feed Is Now A Google Ads Bidding Signal

In Shopping and Performance Max, your product feed already drives matching and bidding. Agents push that further. When an AI agent evaluates products, it does not read your ad copy or your creative. It reads structured data, the price, availability, shipping, returns, and specs in your feed, and it decides whether you make the shortlist before a human sees anything.

OpenAI’s own evaluation of its shopping research tool makes the point. The tool hit 52% product accuracy on multi-constraint queries against 37% for standard ChatGPT search, where product accuracy measures how well results match requirements like price, color, material, and specs. Buyers are handing agents hard constraints, and the agent is matching those constraints against your feed fields.

Google has noticed where the lever sits. It released new Merchant Center attributes specifically to help products get surfaced in conversational shopping.

The takeaway for a paid team is uncomfortable but simple. Feed quality is now a bidding issue, not a hygiene issue. If your feed is owned by whoever set up Merchant Center two years ago, while your budget and attention go to creative, you have it backward for this surface. We treat the feed as a media asset now, with the same rigor we give a creative testing plan.

Direct Offers Is A New Google Ads Paid Surface

The part most paid media coverage has not caught up to is that agentic commerce arrived with an actual ad product.

Direct Offers is a Google Ads pilot that drops merchant-funded promotions directly into AI Mode when the system reads a shopper as high intent. You set the offers in your campaign settings, and Google decides when to surface them. Google’s own ads liaison described the format as less like a standard ad and more like a salesperson negotiating a deal on the shopper’s behalf.

Sit with what that means for a media buyer.

You are no longer only bidding for a placement. You are deciding how much margin you will give up at the exact moment of decision, inside an interface Google controls.

That cuts two ways. The risk is obvious. If discount depth is the only lever, this surface becomes a margin race, and the wrong brands win it. The opportunity is that Google has already said it will expand Direct Offers beyond price to value, naming loyalty benefits and product bundles. The brands that build a non-price offer strategy early get to compete on something other than how much they will bleed.

Decide your posture before you opt in. Which products, what margin floor, and whether you lead with price or with value.

PMax & Shopping Ads Now Place Into AI Mode

Here is the development that makes this concrete for anyone running Performance Max. As of February 2026, Google began serving shopping ads inside AI Mode, and those placements are served from your existing Shopping and Performance Max campaigns, marked as sponsored.

So your workhorse campaigns are already feeding the agent-mediated surface, whether or not you planned for it. The catch is visibility. More of the journey now happens inside AI Mode, where you see less of what is going on, and Performance Max was already the most opaque campaign type Google offers.

This is the same widening gap showing up with AI Max, where query expansion stretches the distance between what you bid on and what actually converts. Agents stretch it further.

The good news is that Google handed back real controls over the last year, so use them. Channel-level reporting shows where budget goes across Search, Shopping, YouTube, and the rest. Campaign-level negative keywords are no longer a support request. And search terms visibility in Performance Max finally approaches what Standard Shopping always gave you. If you are not using these to keep brand and non-brand legible, you are flying blinder than you need to be.

Agentic Checkout Breaks Tracking Two Ways

Your attribution was already imperfect. Agents break it in two specific ways, and which one hits you depends on how the buyer checks out.

The first path is Buy for Me, where the agent completes the purchase on your own site and you stay the merchant of record. Google’s documentation is clear that the transaction happens on your site, so your conversion tag can still fire. What breaks is the link back to the campaign that earned the sale, because the agent session does not carry an ad click through to checkout the way a normal visit does. You keep the conversion, but you lose the attribution. Better than losing both, I guess?

The second path is UCP-powered checkout, where the purchase happens directly on Google’s surface inside AI Mode or Gemini. You are still the merchant of record, so you still get the order, but the sale never happens in a browser session on your domain. That means your client-side tracking goes blind, your own pixel, and any Meta or other platform tags included, because there is no on-site event for them to catch. You lean on conversion data coming back through Merchant Center instead. The worst of the bad options.

I am not going to tell you exactly how those UCP conversions show up in Google Ads, or whether other platforms see anything at all, because Google has not documented that cleanly yet. I am also not going to tell you that you shouldn’t do this because you lose attribution and lose pixel tracking without a customer hitting your website.

What I will tell you to do is get it set up, watch that space really closely, and don’t trust a platform OR a random person that claims to know. Test and verify yourself.

What you can do now is concrete:

Get server-side tracking and enhanced conversions in place, so you capture everything capturable. Set up the native commerce attribute and your feed for UCP. Put more weight on blended efficiency and incrementality, because in-platform numbers are going to tell you less of the truth than they used to.

This is the time to move fast, adapt, break things, and adopt these changes at the very beginning because chances are, you will be ahead of your competition. And, as things become less chaotic, you will have gone through it while others are at the starting line.

Agentic Commerce PPC Playbook: What To Do Now

None of this is a reason to panic or to tear down what works. It is a reason to get a few things in order while the surface is still young.

Treat your product feed as a bidding asset. Fill every constraint field, keep it accurate, and refresh it often. Inclusion is won or lost here. Make price, shipping, returns, and availability machine-readable and correct. These are the fields agents read first. Decide your Direct Offers posture before you opt in. Pick the products, set a margin floor, and choose whether you lead with price or value. Tighten Performance Max and Shopping controls. Use channel-level reporting and campaign-level negatives, and protect your brand traffic. Shore up the measurement now. Server-side tracking and enhanced conversions for capture, incrementality, and a blended efficiency metric for the truth. Confirm your eligibility on the surfaces that matter. Buy for Me needs Google Pay and a guest checkout option, and Shopify merchants have a faster path in. Do not pull budget from Search and Meta yet. This is additive. The overwhelming majority of your revenue still flows through the campaigns you already run.

The Real Agentic Shift In Ecommerce

The advertisers who win agentic commerce will not be the ones with the cleverest ads. They will be the ones whose product data, margin posture, and measurement are ready for a buyer who never sees the ad. This is not something you should be planning for anymore; you should be moving on with this because Agentic Commerce is here.

The agent is becoming the customer you optimize for, and it judges you on inputs most accounts still treat as an afterthought. This is the real shift in ecommerce you should be paying attention to.

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