Why Product Feeds Shouldn’t Be The Most Ignored SEO System In Ecommerce

Most ecommerce brands obsess over category pages and backlinks or product optimizations, while their product feeds remain auto-generated and underoptimized. Product feeds act as the backbone of ecommerce site catalogs and have long been the sole remit of PPC teams, but in the new era of AI Search, this is changing.

Back in 2023, Search Console added enhancements to the Shopping tab Listings report to help brands to get a better understanding of how their products were being seen in the Merchant Center.

We’ve also seen the emergence of OpenAI’s Product Feed specification as a specific requirement to allow ChatGPT to accurately index and display products. Although more recently, we’ve seen announcements that OpenAI has ended Instant Checkout and considering new directions.

These changes are pulling product feed visibility directly into the SEO performance ecosystem and aligning it as general “search infrastructure,” not just “ads infrastructure.”

In this article, we’ll be talking you through the value that product feeds can bring to businesses and how SEO aligns with this.

SEO’s Role In Product Feeds

In ecommerce, product feeds are often seen as “set it and forget it” assets, but treating these feeds as simply raw data is an immediate missed opportunity to boost visibility across organic search, shopping, and agentic commerce in the future.

While a standard product feed provides basic data to search bots, an optimized feed enhances attribute accuracy to ensure your products appear for high-intent search queries. By refining your product data, you bridge the gap between technical specs and consumer needs, increasing both visibility and click-through rates.

SEO can help to optimize feeds across four main pillars:

1. Semantic Query Mapping

SEOs don’t just use basic product names. They use consumer language built out of query mapping and intent-matching.

By front-loading titles with high-intent keywords and “long-tail” descriptions that include attributes like color, material, or use-case, products are more likely to appear where the user’s intent is highest.

Example:

Instead of “Men’s Waterproof Jacket Black”

SEO Driven Product Feed: “Brand X Men’s Waterproof Running Jacket – Black Lightweight Performance Shell”

2. Taxonomy Logic

Taxonomy is important to stop your products from being lost in the void. A misplaced product can quickly become a lost sale.

By refining categorization and product grouping, general terms like “tactical hiking boots” won’t get buried under generalized categories like “general footwear.”

Building a logical hierarchy allows algorithms to crawl and understand the catalog with higher confidence of exactly who the product is targeting. All products within your feed will be automatically assigned a product category.

Ensuring your taxonomy, as well as the titles, descriptions, and GTIN information, will help to ensure that products are correctly categorized according to [google_product_category] attribute.

3. Structured Data

In Google Shopping, structured data acts as the anchor of “truth” that connects your website to your Merchant Center feed.

Structured data allows Google and other bots to directly pull product data from your HTML, creating a form of automated data validation. If, for example, your feed says a product is $50, but your schema says $60, Google will likely disapprove the listing.

In many cases, high-performing feeds rely on structured data to update price and availability in real-time. If you run a flash sale, Google’s crawler can detect the change via schema and updates your Shopping Ads, preventing “out of stock” clicks.

When it comes to agentic commerce, agents will query schema properties to see if your product fits the user’s specific constraints.

Structured data provides hard facts and allows agents to see if a product is “agent-ready” for checkout.

4. Analytical Review

Having a highly analytical mind that is always looking for opportunity, SEOs can help to identify any “ghost products” and diagnose whether the issues are down to attributes, images, or descriptions, providing ongoing optimization recommendations.

As we move into an era of AI-driven discovery, the quality of a brand’s feed data can quickly become a reflection of a brand’s reputation.

By providing more context within the feed, you are more likely to see your brand get recommended in conversational search and show up in organic shopping.

What Ecommerce Brands Get Wrong With Product Feed Optimization

The majority of issues that we see in product feeds come from inconsistencies and a lack of depth within the feed.

From conversations with brand managers, this seems to stem from a lack of ownership within a channel and a lack of understanding of the impact of what these inconsistencies can have.

In some cases, feeds can be disapproved due to having inaccurate price status due to inconsistency between the feed and a landing page.

Other common issues include:

Auto-generated Shopify titles.

No keyword layering.

Inconsistent variants.

Missing GTIN/MPN.

Thin descriptions.

Feed data not aligned with on-page SEO.

This is where having the eyes of an SEO who is used to ongoing technical auditing and hygiene maintenance, and understands the value of structured data and content for context, can be vital in product feed performance.

How Product Feeds Directly Impact Organic & AI Visibility

Quite simply, the more context you can provide in your product feed, the more chances you have of being shown or cited in traditional search and in AI engines.

If a product feed is missing critical attributes like size, color, material, compatibility, or use case, the product won’t just rank lower; it will become ineligible for more specific, high-intent queries.

As search queries grow longer and intent becomes more nuanced, i.e., searchers looking for “men’s waterproof trail running jacket black medium” rather than just “men’s trail running jacket,” feeds need to evolve past being simple descriptors.

They need to properly layer structured attributes that mirror how real customers search and filter online. The more complete the product feed, the more opportunities there will be for your products to appear online across Shopping to AI-generated citations.

What Product Feed Optimization Actually Looks Like

There are a few stages of product feed optimization that SEOs need to be both aware of and able to deliver.

Keyword & Intent Architecture

SEOs should approach product feeds the same way they approach category and content strategy.

Keyword research should be conducted at a product level, identifying high-intent modifiers such as size, material, compatibility, and demographic, and layer those attributes both into product titles and feed data.

Rather than relying on generic exports from Shopify or another ecommerce platform, product titles should reflect real organic search behavior around how customers actually query products.

Structured Data Alignment

SEOs should also make sure that feed attributes match on-page schema.

Keeping a close eye on Merchant Center for any potential issues, such as missing GTINs or prices not matching, and making any necessary adjustments to schema/structured data, will help to ensure that the feed is consistent and context is fully delivered to bots.

Variant Consolidation Strategy

This leans heavily into faceted navigation – which ecommerce SEOs have been battling for years.

By determining when product variations should be grouped under a single parent entity versus a standalone URL, SEOs can have more control over any unnecessary duplication and cannibalization.

This can also help to protect crawl efficiencies across large product catalogs and declutter product feeds.

Feed Health Monitoring

Similar to how SEOs regularly run technical crawls of websites to maintain hygiene and pick up any issues, SEOs should also treat feed governance as part of their regular checks.

This includes actively monitoring feed errors and addressing any Merchant Center issues that might limit visibility.

Prioritizing AI Search Readiness

A large opportunity for the future of search comes with agentic commerce, and product feeds are going to align directly with this.

By ensuring feeds are clearly structured and contain complete and accurate attributes, SEOs can reinforce strong product entity signals and provide clarity, which AI systems rely on to determine what to display in comparisons and recommendations.

Final Thoughts

Product feeds are no longer just paid media assets; they are core search infrastructure that directly impacts organic shopping visibility and AI-driven discovery.

Even the strongest category pages can’t compensate for inconsistent or poorly structured data at scale.

As search becomes more conversational and comparative, structured product clarity is going to be the difference between brands that are cited and brands that are not.

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Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock