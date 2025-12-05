Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. YouTube

YouTube Shorts Algorithm May Now Favor Fresh Over Evergreen

Analysts working with top YouTube channels report Shorts older than 30 days receive fewer views. YouTube hasn't confirmed any algorithm change.

  • Retention analysts say Shorts older than 28-30 days are being deprioritized in recommendations.
  • The reported shift affects channels ranging from 100 million to one billion monthly views.
  • Creators warn the change pushes quantity over quality and undermines long-term video investment.
YouTube Shorts Algorithm May Now Favor Fresh Over Evergreen

Simply SUBSCRIBE to read this article (it's free)

Simply subscribe to read this news

News and insights delivered M-F mornings. Unsubscribe anytime. By clicking the "Subscribe to Read" button, I agree and accept the privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Category News YouTube
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...