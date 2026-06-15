Your Q4 Budget Is Built On 2024 Search Data – 3 New Reports That Should Reshape It

A year ago, I argued that CMOs were facing a perfect storm of challenges and needed an economist on staff, real market research, and a “Search Everywhere Optimization” mindset to get ahead of it. Judging by how many Q4 plans are still being built without any of that, it appears most CMOs didn’t take the advice, which means the digital marketing leaders, SEO experts, content strategists, and entrepreneurs who are doing this planning now are still doing it the hard way.

Three pieces of data landed within days of each other this month, and none of them were written with the other two in mind. Put together, they sketch a more useful picture for Q4 2026 planning and 2027 budgeting than any one of them does alone.

The first is the University of Michigan’s preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for June 2026, which ticked up 9% on the back of falling gas prices but remains 19% below a year ago. The second is Anthropic’s new Public Record survey, released the same day, which is the first wave of an ongoing series tracking how Americans feel about AI, based on nearly 52,000 respondents fielded in November and December 2025. The third is SparkToro’s new clickstream data showing that 68% of U.S. Google searches now end without a click, and only 23% of all searches send a visitor to the open web, down from roughly 37% two years ago.

Each of these is a real story on its own. Together, they’ll significantly improve your odds of successfully navigating the perfect storm.

What Each One Actually Tells You

The Michigan number is the economic backdrop. Consumer sentiment moving up 9% sounds like good news, and directionally it is, but it’s recovering from a record low and remains well below where it stood a year ago, with inflation expectations still elevated. For Q4 budgets, the practical read is that household spending caution isn’t going away just because one month ticked upward. If your Q4 campaigns assume a confident consumer, this is the number that says: not yet, and maybe not by Q4 either.

The Anthropic Public Record data is the audience-attitude layer, and the headline number worth attention is that AI-induced job loss is the most common AI-related fear in every single state, at 64% nationally. That “every single state” detail matters more than the topline. Because the sample is large enough to break out by state, it’s genuinely useful for anyone running local or regional campaigns. You can see whether job-loss anxiety runs higher or lower in your specific market than the national average, and adjust how AI-related messaging is framed accordingly. What this data can’t do is forecast anything. It’s a snapshot from a single survey wave fielded six months ago; attitudes about AI are moving quickly, and Anthropic itself is positioning this as the first of an ongoing series precisely because one wave isn’t a trend line yet.

The 23%-to-the-open-web number is the search-behavior layer, and it’s the one with the most direct budget implications. Two years ago, roughly 37 of every 100 searches sent a visitor somewhere on the open web. Now it’s closer to 23. That’s not a slow drift; it’s a structural reallocation of where attention goes after someone searches, and it’s been happening alongside the AI Overview rollout and now the I/O 2026 search overhaul. If a meaningful share of your 2026 budget was allocated based on where clicks went in 2024, that allocation is now built on a search landscape that’s roughly two years out of date.

Why These 3 Belong In The Same Meeting

The Michigan data says consumers are still cautious with money. The Anthropic data says a majority of them, in every state, are also carrying some anxiety about AI itself, which shapes how they respond to AI-forward messaging once they do arrive. The SparkToro data says fewer of those consumers are landing on your site, even when they’re looking.

None of these three data points predicts Q4. But a Q4 plan that doesn’t account for all three, a cautious consumer, an audience with real AI-related anxiety, and a shrinking share of open-web traffic, is a plan built on 2024’s map of a 2026 landscape.

3 Steps For Planning Season

First, before allocating the 2027 budget across channels, pull your own analytics and compare the share of traffic and conversions coming from organic search now versus two years ago. The 23% figure is a national average; your own number may have moved more or less, and that gap is the actual planning input, not the national figure itself.

Second, if your market has more than a handful of customers in a single state or region, look up that state’s job-loss-fear figure in the Anthropic data and use it as a sense-check on AI-forward messaging in that market specifically, not as a national rule applied everywhere.

Third, build your Q4 spending assumptions around the Michigan trend line, not the single month. One month of improvement after a record low is not the same as a recovery, and campaigns that assume discretionary spending is back may be planning for a consumer who hasn’t arrived yet.

Each of these three sources updates on a different schedule: monthly for Michigan, ongoing for Anthropic’s new series, and periodically for SparkToro’s open web click data. None of them is the whole picture by itself. That’s the point.

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