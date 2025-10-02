Yoast Announces New AI Visibility Tool

Yoast announced the release of their Brand Insights tool, which helps track and monitor brand sentiment and visibility in AI platforms like ChatGPT. The new tool, currently in beta, is a new direction for Yoast because it’s not a plugin and doesn’t need CMS access. The complete tool is called Yoast SEO AI+.

The tool offers sentiment-tracking analysis by keywords, competitor rank benchmarking, citation analysis, and the ability to monitor specific brand questions.

The citation analysis is interesting because it tracks brand mentions. The sentiment analysis is also useful because it shows a graph based on keywords broken down by positive and negative sentiment.

Niko Körner, Senior Director of Product at Yoast explained:

“With Yoast AI Brand Insights, our customers can not only track their brand’s visibility, sentiment, and credibility in AI platforms like ChatGPT, but also see how they compare against the competition. As AI answers become a new starting point for customer journeys, this competitive perspective is crucial to staying ahead. We worked hard to create a simplified KPI that truly reflects brand performance in the age of AI. Our AI Visibility Index combines sentiment, rank in LLM answers, brand mentions, and citations into one clear metric. Soon, we will also be launching actionable recommendations to help businesses improve their AI visibility. This launch is only the beginning, and we are already working on improvements and expanding support for more large language models.”

The new Yoast tool is modestly priced, a sign that Yoast is focusing on providing SEO tools for SMBs who are interested in getting ahead in AI search.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Xharites