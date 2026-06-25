WP Rocket Now Offers Free CDN For Your Most Important Pages

WP Rocket version 3.22 adds a built-in free CDN directly inside the plugin, allowing site owners to serve content from geographically distributed servers without installing a separate service. The catch is that the free tier is limited to three pages, which makes it a targeted performance tool rather than a replacement for a dedicated sitewide CDN.

What Is A CDN?

A CDN improves page load times by storing copies of content across geographically distributed servers. When a visitor accesses a site, content is delivered from whichever server is physically closest to that visitor, reducing latency and improving load speed. The practical effect is most noticeable on pages where load speed directly affects user behavior.

How WP Rocket’s Free CDN Works

The new feature is accessible through a Content Delivery tab inside WP Rocket and is powered by RocketCDN, the company’s in-house CDN technology built on the Bunny.net network. According to WP Rocket, users can enable CDN delivery with only a few clicks.

The free tier covers three pages rather than an entire site. WP Rocket recommends targeting high-value pages — a homepage, pricing page, or landing page — where performance improvements are most likely to affect business outcomes.

Integration With Rocket Insights

An interesting detail of the release may be its integration with Rocket Insights, a performance monitoring feature WP Rocket introduced earlier this year. The combination creates a performance improvement workflow within the plugin:

Identify underperforming pages

apply CDN delivery

and measure the outcome.

For site owners currently stitching those functions together across separate tools or manual work, that consolidation reduces the amount of work that needs to be done to improve website performance.

Is Three Pages Enough?

Whether the free tier is sufficient depends entirely on the site. For publishers or ecommerce site owners with performance-sensitive pages spread across a large site, a dedicated CDN remains the more appropriate solution. For smaller sites with a clearly defined set of high-priority pages, the built-in offering may be helpful although it’s more of a sample of what WP Rocket can do.

Watch WP Rocket’s announcement:

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