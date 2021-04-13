WordPress SEO Guide: Everything You Need to Know [Ebook]

Want to get more traffic and higher rankings for your WordPress website?

WordPress makes it easy to structure, manage, and publish your content in a way that is friendly for search engine optimization. That’s why it’s considered the best content management system (CMS) for SEO.

But simply creating a WordPress site won’t magically get you on Page 1 of Google’s search results.

Relying on WordPress features, themes, and plugins won’t help boost your organic traffic if you don’t have a strategy.

Need guidance on how to get WordPress SEO right?

Search Engine’s Journal’s new ebook, WordPress SEO Guide: Everything You Need to Know, covers the best practices for optimizing your WordPress website for search and users today.

Download it here.

EXPERT AUTHORS INCLUDE: Aleh Barysevich, Jon Clark, Anna Crowe, Brian Harnish, Jeremy Knauff, Roger Montti, Vahan Petrosyan, and Adam Riemer.

Read this Search Engine Journal ebook to learn:

What you need to know when launching a WordPress site. Key considerations before, during, and after publishing your site.

Key considerations before, during, and after publishing your site. How to build a WordPress site in 24 hours. A step-by-step tutorial on how to get your site up and running with little to no development time required.

A step-by-step tutorial on how to get your site up and running with little to no development time required. SEO tips to improve your WordPress site and avoid duplicate content issues. Tactics to boost your organic search performance and avoid content duplication.

Tactics to boost your organic search performance and avoid content duplication. Local SEO for WordPress websites. Simple SEO improvements to boost the local search ranking of your WordPress site.

Simple SEO improvements to boost the local search ranking of your WordPress site. Tips for selecting the right WordPress plugins – plus some options to choose from .

– plus some options to choose from How to do WordPress SEO without using a plugin. Take full control of your SEO without a plugin.

Take full control of your SEO without a plugin. Ways to strengthen your WordPress website security. Addressing vulnerabilities and securing your WordPress site from hackers.

Addressing vulnerabilities and securing your WordPress site from hackers. Top WordPress mistakes to avoid. Common issues in WordPress sites and how to fix them.

This guide is composed of 11 chapters and 353 pages of expert insights written by some of the industry’s top practitioners.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Together with our partners, InMotion Hosting, Ignite Digital, and Rock Content, we created this ebook to help you take your WordPress site’s organic search visibility to the next level.

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita