Payment Processor Startup Finix Announces WooCommerce Plugin

Finix, a payment processing company, has launched a new WooCommerce plugin that enables WordPress merchants to integrate embedded payments directly into their stores. The new plugin enables WooCommerce merchants to accept all major credit cards, as well as Apple Pay and bank transfers. Setting up via the WooCommerce plugin is easy and is said to take only ten minutes to set up and start accepting payments.

Features available through the plugin:

“Flexible Payment Methods: Accept major credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and bank transfers. Offer flexibility customers expect and reduce checkout friction.

Transparent Pricing: Finix uses interchange-plus pricing for clear, detailed fee breakdowns, ideal for high-volume merchants.

Apple Pay Integration: Enable Apple Pay on supported browsers like Safari and Chrome, with customizable button styles and types that blend seamlessly into your storefront.

Customizable Checkout Display: Match your brand’s voice by tailoring the look and language of each payment method for a more intuitive customer experience.

WooCommerce Blocks Checkout Compatible Fully supports WooCommerce’s new block-based checkout and the classic flow, keeping your store aligned with the latest updates.

Automated Dispute & Bank Return Handling Reduce operational overhead with automatic order status updates triggered by webhook events.”

Finix is a payment processor that was founded in San Francisco in 2015. It has received funding from major Silicon Valley venture capitalists and is regarded as a rising competitor to companies like Stripe.

Finix claims that merchants report faster payouts using its systems and that it offers a streamlined checkout flow.

Read more about the Finix announcement:

Enhance Your WooCommerce Checkout with the Power of Finix Payment Gateway

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Tapati Rinchumrus