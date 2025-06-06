WordPress Plugin Platform Offers Proactive Security Scanning

WordPress security company Patchstack announced a new security tier called managed Vulnerability Disclosure Program platform (mVDP), which offers both human and advanced AI plugin reviews to help plugin developers keep their software resistant to vulnerabilities and provide greater trustworthiness.

One of the biggest problems with WordPress is vulnerabilities from third-party plugins. An enormous amount of plugins are discovered with vulnerabilities every day and it doesn’t matter if the developer is a one-person shop or a large multinational organization, vulnerabilities happen and when they do user trust goes down, especially if it happens on an ongoing basis.

PatchStack offers a way for software developers to build trust with their users with two tiers of protection, a free and a paid tier that help plugin developers focus on creating high quality plugins that are free from vulnerabilities.

With more and more software being generated by AI, we’re seeing a significant increase in new vulnerabilities and an equal increase in AI-generated security reports, which makes managing the security of plugins more important than ever.

Patchstack offers a standard managed VDP and a new Security Suite that costs $70/month.

According to the announcement, the new paid tier comes with the following benefits:

“$40 worth of AI tokens for code security reviews per month Team management feature with 5 seats included Discussion board for direct communication with the reporting researchers AI code review and human research

The new Security Suite tier combines the best of both worlds. Your plugins will receive boosted visibility (100% AXP bonus) in the Patchstack Alliance ethical hackers community, which encourages security researchers to report significantly more bugs and help plugins fix more vulnerabilities faster. Additionally, our AI code review tool can scan through your entire codebase to find WordPress-specific security issues and highlight potential improvements. We are currently launching this in beta, but we’ll have much many releases to share in the coming months.”

Security Suite customers will receive security recommendations from their internal security experts, helping developers be proactive about building safe to use WordPress plugins.

Read more at Patchstack:

