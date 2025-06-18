Yoast SEO WordPress Plugin Adds Support For LLMs.Txt

Yoast announced the addition of llms.txt capability to both the premium and free versions of their SEO plugin. Users can now add llms.txt files to their sites to future-proof them for AI search engines.

LLMS.Txt

llms.txt is a proposal for a new standard that will enable large language models (LLMs) to access a publisher’s content in a way that is easy for LLMs. The main content is presented to LLMs without advertising and other page elements that target humans.

The proposed standard uses markdown in pages with the .md file name, duplicates of existing pages that only contain the main content. Google’s John Mueller has alluded to the inherently untrustworthiness of the proposed standard because there’s nothing to stop unscrupulous SEOs from adding whatever they want to the LLMs.txt web pages.

It simply makes more sense to just grab the content from the normal web pages. Additionally, LLMs aren’t currently looking for those pages and it’s quite likely that they will continue to use the normal web pages.

Yoast’s announcement states:

“Helps AI tools understand your site better: Guides large language models like ChatGPT and Gemini to your most relevant content.

Highlights your key content automatically: No need to decide what to include. Yoast SEO detects your most important and recently updated pages.

No technical setup required: The file is generated and refreshed weekly, no coding or manual work needed.

Future-proof your website for AI search: Make sure your site is ready for how people find information today, and tomorrow.

Built into Yoast SEO, free for everyone: Available in one click, no upgrade needed.”

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Cagkan Sayin