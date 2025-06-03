New AI-Assisted Managed WordPress Hosting For Ecommerce

Bluehost announced two competitively priced managed WordPress ecommerce hosting solutions that make it easy for content creators and ecommerce stores to get online with WordPress and start accepting orders.

Both plans feature AI site migration tools that help users switch web hosting providers, free content delivery networks to speed up web page downloads, AI-assisted site creation tools and NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) solid state storage which provides faster speeds than traditional web hosting storage.

The new plans enable users to sell products with WooCommerce and even offer paid courses online, all within a managed WordPress hosting environment that’s optimized for WordPress websites.

According to Bluehost:

“Bluehost’s eCommerce Essentials equips content creators with an intuitive, all‑in‑one toolkit—complete with AI‑powered site building, seamless payment integrations, paid courses and memberships, social logins, email templates and SEO tools—to effortlessly engage audiences and turn their passion into profit.”

There are two plans, eCommerce Essentials and eCommerce Premium, with the premium version offering more ecommerce features built-in. Both plans are surprisingly affordable considering the many features offered.

Satish Hemachandran, Chief Product Officer at Bluehost commented:

“At Bluehost, we understand the unique needs of today’s content creators and entrepreneurs who are building personal brands or online stores and turning their passion into profit. With Bluehost WordPress eCommerce hosting plans, creators get a streamlined platform to easily develop personalized commerce experiences. From launching a store to engaging an audience and monetizing content, our purpose-built tools are designed to simplify the process and support long-term growth. Our mission is to empower creators with the right resources to strengthen their brand, increase their income, and succeed in the digital economy.”

Read more about the new ecommerce WordPress hosting here:

