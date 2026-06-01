What Google’s New AI Guide Actually Debunks. And What It Doesn’t

Anyone selling you llms.txt, content chunking, or AI-specific schema as the path to AI Overview citations has been wrong for 18 months. Google said so.

But there is a wrinkle worth pulling out. “Wrong for Google Search” is not the same as “wrong for AI agents.”

In the section answering whether SEO is still relevant for generative AI search, Google’s new optimization guide addresses AEO and GEO by name: “From Google Search’s perspective, optimizing for generative AI search is optimizing for the search experience, and thus still SEO.” Five tactics get named in the Mythbusting section as things you can ignore: machine-readable files for AI like llms.txt, content chunking, AI-specific content rewriting, inauthentic mentions, and structured-data obsession. That is the debunking, in Google’s own words.

Read those five again, once for Google Search, and once for everywhere else.

The Scope Google Covered, And The Scope It Did Not

Google’s guide, and the entire AEO and GEO playbook, is about one thing: getting your content cited inside an AI-generated answer. AI Overviews, AI Mode, ChatGPT, and Perplexity all have the same shape. The genuinely different scope is what happens when an autonomous agent does not cite your website but acts on it.

The guide does briefly mention this. Under an “Agentic Experiences” section, Google acknowledges that “AI agents are autonomous systems that can perform tasks on behalf of people, such as booking a reservation or comparing product specifications,” and that “browser agents may access your website to gather the data they need to complete these tasks, such as analyzing visual renderings (like screenshots), inspecting the DOM structure, and interpreting the accessibility tree.” Google points to a separate document at web.dev for agent-friendly UX patterns.

What the guide does not address is whether the five tactics it debunked for the citation scope might still have utility for the agent-acting-on-website scope. That is the unfinished question. Read each of those five tactics twice: once for the citation scope where Google’s debunking is correct, and once for the action scope where the answer differs by tactic and use case.

LLMs.txt And Machine-Readable Files For AI

For citation in Google Search, Googlebot reads your HTML and ignores llms.txt entirely. An llms.txt file does not change what gets cited in AI Overviews or AI Mode, and no consultant should be charging you for one as a citation tactic.

For the action scope, the concept of a “website manual for AI agents” is reasonable. An autonomous agent navigating your website to complete a task on a user’s behalf could plausibly benefit from a curated index of which content covers which capabilities, which API endpoints exist, which workflows are documented where. The principle of having a machine-readable map for agents that need to act, not just retrieve, holds up.

But llms.txt itself is not yet the widely-adopted standard for that. None of the major platforms whose agents would consume it has committed to reading it as a discovery mechanism. The concept may turn out to be useful. The specific file format might end up being the standard, or another format might emerge, or the question might resolve in some other way entirely.

What is clear: Do not bolt an llms.txt onto your website because someone told you it would help your AI Overview citations. An llms.txt file will not move your AI Overview citation count. If you have a separate reason to publish a machine-readable manual for autonomous agents reading your documentation, that is a different decision, and the deployment data does not exist yet to make it confidently.

AI-Specific Content Rewriting Is A Tell

For citation in Google Search, rewriting content specifically for AI Overviews is treated by Google’s quality systems as low-effort content. Rewriting for AI is a tell, not a tactic.

For the action scope, the framing is wrong from the start. Writing specifically for AI is the wrong frame. The right frame is writing clearly for any reader, human or machine. Content that is structured for extraction (answer-first, citable specificity, modular blocks) helps every reader, including the autonomous-agent reader. That is the Machine-First Architecture position, and it is content discipline that survives both scopes.

The same logic carries into the next three tactics on Google’s list.

Content Chunking, Inauthentic Mentions, And Structured Data Obsession

Content chunking for AI follows the AI-specific rewriting logic. Breaking your content into tiny pieces specifically for AI is the wrong move, and building modular content blocks for retrieval-friendly extraction is content discipline that helps any reader. Google’s systems handle multi-topic pages natively.

Inauthentic mentions apply regardless of scope. Fake brand mentions, link-buying, and manipulated citations are wrong for any reader-or-agent retrieval system. Google’s debunking here is closer to an ethics statement than to a scope question. Manipulating retrieval through fake signals was a guideline violation two decades before someone coined GEO to try to disrupt the SEO tooling scene.

Structured-data obsession is the most easily misread of the five. Google did not say to stop using schema. The guide said there is no special AI schema, and that overfocusing on schema as the citation lever is wrong. Standard schema.org markup still has utility for entity recognition, knowledge-graph identity, agent-readable product data for agent-as-buyer flows, and the foundation of machine-readable identity in general. The Ahrefs study published on May 11, 2026 (1,885 pages adding schema, no meaningful citation lift on Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, or ChatGPT) measured a narrower question than the headline suggests. Schema is now table-stakes identity infrastructure. What does not work is bolting it on in month six and expecting a citation lift.

What To Do About Google’s AI Optimization Guide

Ask yourself two questions after reading Google’s new guide.

Are you paying anyone for tactics on Google’s debunked list? Stop.

Do you have any visibility into how autonomous agents read your website outside Google Search? You probably do not, and neither does anyone else right now.

Read Google’s guide as authoritative for what it covers, and keep reading the rest of the web for what it does not.

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This post was originally published on No Hacks.

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