What An AI Brand Audit Reveals About Your Locations

When a customer wants to know whether your location is worth their time, a growing number of them never reach your website.

They ask ChatGPT, or they read the AI Overview at the top of Google, and they treat that answer as fact.

Most multi-location brands have never seen what those answers actually say or have a process to influence them.

The Wrong Answers (That You Didn’t Write) Are Already Being Told To AI Users

AI tools assemble their description of your locations from your reviews, your listings, and scattered mentions across the web. When those inputs are inconsistent or outdated, the AI answer is too, and it repeats that version to every customer who asks.

The brands pulling ahead treat this like an audit.

In this webinar, find out what AI says about each location, then fix the inputs feeding it.

What you’ll learn:

How to run an Emergency Brand Audit that surfaces what ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and other tools say about your locations today.

Which inputs (reviews, listings, online presence) shape the AI answer, and what to fix first.

How to keep every location consistent so AI reads your brand accurately across the whole footprint, not just your flagship.

The specific moves that take you from reacting to AI answers to directing them.

About the speaker

Annie Jackson is Director of Revenue Operations and Growth at GatherUp, where she works with multi-location and franchise brands on the reviews, listings, and presence that local search and AI tools draw from. She has seen firsthand what separates the brands AI describes accurately from the ones it gets wrong.

If you’ve ever Googled your own brand and winced, this session shows you what to do about it.