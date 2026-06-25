What 2 Content Strategists Say AI Should Never Write For You [Webinar]

If the drafts coming out of your AI tools keep reading like the pages already ranking for your topic, the problem isn’t your prompts.

AI generates by recombining what already exists, so the more of the writing it handles, the more your content ends up sounding like everything else covering the same ground.

Why More AI Content Isn’t Better Content

Producing content at volume stopped being the hard part once everyone could publish daily. The harder question is whether any of it says something a reader can’t already find in ten other articles. Because AI remixes rather than originates, handing it the actual writing tends to produce drafts that read as finished without adding anything new.

The teams pulling ahead treat that as the starting condition and build their process around it.

Inside This AI Content Webinar, You’ll Learn:

Where AI belongs in your workflow, including research, SERP analysis, outlines, and gap-finding, and where it costs you, including the point of view, original data, and expert angle

Ways to catch a draft that’s restating pages that already rank before it goes on your calendar

How to read engagement by reader segment, so you invest in the formats and topics that are performing instead of publishing on instinct

About the Speakers

John Graham, Principal Solution Strategist at Contentful, and Gabriel Dillon, GTM Lead for Personalization at Contentful, work with marketing teams on exactly this split: what to hand AI, what to keep human, and how personalization shows which content is landing.