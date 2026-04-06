Trust In AI Search Could Drop With Ads, Survey Shows

Nearly two-thirds of US adults say ads in AI search results would make them trust those results less, according to Ipsos Consumer Tracker data published in February 2026.

The survey, conducted with 1,085 US adults, found 63% either strongly (27%) or somewhat (36%) agreed that ads would reduce trust. Only 24% disagreed.

Ipsos also asked whether ads would simplify the purchasing process. More adults disagreed (52%) than agreed (36%), according to Marketing Charts’ analysis of the same data.

The questions were framed around plans to introduce ads into ChatGPT. Ipsos noted that the use of AI search tools has remained mostly flat since September, with just over half of US adults having tried an AI search tool.

Why This Matters

The timing of this data is notable. OpenAI began testing ads in ChatGPT for free and Go-tier users in February and is reportedly preparing to open self-serve advertiser access. Google has been testing ads in AI Mode since its Q4 2025 earnings, and launched ads in AI Overviews back in October 2024.

Early behavioral data from the ChatGPT pilot offers limited, mixed signals. Some advertisers reported click-through rates around 0.91%, well below Google Search’s average of 6.4%, though those figures come from early feedback rather than a controlled comparison. Whether stated skepticism matches real-world engagement will depend on how both platforms scale their ad products.

Looking Ahead

Both Google and OpenAI are expanding ad inventory in their AI products at the same time, and consumer trust data suggests caution.

Google said on its Q4 2025 earnings call that AI Mode queries run three times longer than traditional searches, which could open new opportunities for ad placement. OpenAI is reportedly moving from invite-only pilots toward broader advertiser access.

The question for advertisers isn’t whether ads will appear in AI search. They already do. The bigger question is how users respond as paid placements become more common in those experiences.

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