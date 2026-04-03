ChatGPT Ads: New Acquisition Channel Or Just Another Brand Tax?

A lot of PPC managers are going to get asked about ChatGPT Ads over the next few months.

That was probably inevitable the moment OpenAI moved beyond testing ads and started building a real monetization story around them. The initial pilot was easy enough for most advertisers to ignore. It was invite-only, expensive, and limited enough that it felt more like a premium media test than something the average paid media team needed to factor into a media plan.

It’s going to be harder for PPC pros to ignore with the newest announcement from OpenAI.

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch self-serve advertiser capabilities in April while also expanding its ads pilot into additional countries. That does not automatically make ChatGPT Ads a serious channel for every advertiser. It does, however, make this the first point where more paid media teams may actually have to form a view on it.

And that view should probably be more skeptical than enthusiastic.

Because while the headlines around ChatGPT Ads are easy to frame as momentum, that is not the same thing as proving this is already a channel worth real budget.

For a lot of advertisers, the more useful question is not whether OpenAI can sell ads. It clearly can. The better question is whether this becomes a meaningful new acquisition channel or just another place brands feel pressure to pay for visibility before the economics are fully there.

That is the part worth taking seriously.

What OpenAI’s First Ads Pilot Told Us

The first version of ChatGPT Ads was never built for broad advertiser adoption.

OpenAI said in January that it would begin testing ads in the U.S. for logged-in adult users on Free and Go plans, while keeping Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education ad-free. It also made a point of saying ads would not influence answers, would remain clearly separated from responses, and would not involve selling user conversations to advertisers.

That setup was important, because OpenAI was clearly trying to introduce monetization without damaging trust in the product. In practical terms, though, it also meant the pilot looked much closer to a controlled brand environment than a normal PPC channel.

The early economics reinforced that. Reuters reported in March that Criteo had been pitching advertiser commitments in the $50,000 to $100,000 range as OpenAI expanded the U.S. pilot, while other early reporting around the first wave of access pointed to premium CPMs and high barriers to entry.

That is not how platforms behave when they are trying to onboard the average mid-market advertiser. That is how they behave when they are trying to keep the test small, high-value, and manageable.

Some advertisers reported CTR of ads in ChatGPT as low as 0.91%, compared to an average benchmark of 6.4% on Google search. This metric is something marketers will want to watch closely when trying to identify how ChatGPT fits into their marketing strategy and aligning it with realistic expectations.

The context of those details matter, because some of the current reaction to ChatGPT Ads skips too quickly past what the pilot actually was. It was not broad proof of market fit.

At the same time, it would be too dismissive to treat the pilot as nothing more than a PR-friendly experiment.

OpenAI has a massive user base, a product people are already using in research and discovery behaviors, and enough advertiser demand to justify moving beyond the first phase. That does not prove long-term channel value, but it does suggest there is more here than novelty.

What About the Reported $100 Million Annualized Revenue From The Pilot?

The most repeated number in the current conversation is Reuters’ report that OpenAI’s U.S. ads pilot exceeded $100 million in annualized revenue within six weeks. That is a strong headline, and on its face, it suggests there is real advertiser demand. Reuters also reported that the pilot has expanded to more than 600 advertisers, with nearly 80% of small and medium-sized businesses signaling interest.

For a limited pilot, that seems to be a meaningful revenue pace. Even allowing for premium pricing and controlled access, it tells you this is not a fringe experiment with a handful of novelty buyers. Advertisers are interested, and OpenAI has clearly found enough demand to justify building this out further.

It also suggests there may be real commercial value in conversational inventory if the platform can maintain trust while expanding scale.

But, let’s take a deeper look into what the claim of annualized revenue means.

What Does Annualized Revenue Mean?

“Annualized revenue” is not the same thing as saying OpenAI booked $100 million in actual revenue in six weeks. It means the current pace of revenue, if sustained over a year, would exceed that number.

That is still notable, especially for a limited pilot. But it is also one of the easiest ways to make an early-stage business line sound bigger and more mature than it may actually be.

There are a few reasons to be careful about what it does and does not prove.

For one, premium pilot economics can make early revenue look healthier than a scaled platform may actually be. If access is limited, inventory is scarce, and pricing is high, you can build a very attractive short-term revenue story without proving that the platform is broadly investable for normal advertisers.

Second, Reuters reported that while about 85% of users are currently eligible to see ads, fewer than 20% are shown ads daily. That gives OpenAI room to increase monetization, but it also means the current revenue run rate is still being generated in a fairly controlled environment.

Third, the $100 million figure tells us very little about advertiser outcomes. It tells us advertisers are willing to buy in.

It does not tell us yet whether those advertisers are seeing meaningful incremental conversions, efficient customer acquisition, or strong downstream value relative to other channels.

So, while the revenue number is worth paying attention to, it shouldn’t be treated as proof that ChatGPT Ads are already a mature or “must-test” channel for most advertisers.

How Will The Self-Serve Ads Platform Change The Conversation?

In its newest development, OpenAI is reportedly preparing to open self-serve advertiser access in April.

That changes the conversation because self-serve is what turns a tightly controlled pilot into something more PPC managers may be expected to evaluate, budget for, or at least have an opinion on. Reuters also reported that OpenAI plans to expand the pilot beyond the U.S. into Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, which further signals that this is moving out of “contained experiment” territory.

A premium pilot mostly tells you whether a company can sell scarce inventory to selected advertisers. A self-serve platform is the first stage where advertisers can start evaluating whether the product behaves like a usable media channel at all.

That’s where the real learning begins again.

There’s a legitimate case for why some advertisers will want to pay close attention. If ChatGPT continues to become a place where people compare products, explore options, and work through buying decisions, then ad placements in that environment could eventually matter in a way that does not map cleanly to either search or paid social.

That possibility is real, it just has not been fully proven yet.

Why ChatGPT Ads Could Become A Meaningful Channel

If ChatGPT Ads are going to matter, the case for why is not hard to understand.

People are already using AI tools for research, planning, troubleshooting, product comparisons, and early-stage decision-making. That behavior is commercially important because it sits in a part of the journey that many advertisers care about but do not always capture especially well.

Search often captures explicit demand.

Paid social often creates or interrupts demand.

ChatGPT (or other AI platforms down the road) may end up sitting somewhere in-between.

A user in ChatGPT is often not just typing a keyword. They are explaining a situation, asking for options, and narrowing a decision. That creates a different kind of commercial context.

In theory, that should be valuable to advertisers, especially in categories where buyers need more information, more confidence, or more help evaluating tradeoffs before they convert.

If OpenAI can build an ad product that fits that behavior without damaging trust, there is a reasonable case that this becomes a genuinely useful environment rather than just another place to buy impressions.

Could The Hype Of ChatGPT Ads Be Overrated?

AI platforms have gotten a lot of hype over the past few years, and they all seem to be a race towards the top.

Now that ads are being placed into ChatGPT, the market anticipation may get ahead of what the platform has actually proven.

That tends to happen whenever a platform has three things at once:

Cultural momentum

Advertiser curiosity

Enough scale to make marketers nervous about being absent

That combination can create pressure to show up before the underlying economics are fully understood.

And that is where the “brand tax” concern comes in.

A brand tax shows up when advertisers feel compelled to buy visibility because the platform is becoming too important to ignore, even if the measurement is still fuzzy and the performance case is still incomplete.

That does not mean the spend is automatically wasteful. But, the motivation behind the spend can shift from strategic fit to defensive presence if not clearly thought through.

This is why I think the right posture for most advertisers is curiosity, not urgency.

What Types Of Advertisers Could Benefit First?

If ChatGPT Ads are going to work well, they are most likely to work first for businesses that already benefit from longer, more thoughtful buying journeys.

That includes categories where users are naturally looking for help evaluating options, understanding tradeoffs, or narrowing a set of choices.

Think along the lines of:

B2B software

Education

Travel

Home improvement

Higher-consideration e-commerce categories (like furniture)

Services where buyers need more confidence before converting

These are the kinds of businesses where the user journey is not always driven by a clean keyword and an immediate click. Often, the person is still trying to figure out what they need, what the differences are, or what is worth paying for.

That is where a conversational interface could eventually become commercially valuable.

If your ideal buyer tends to ask detailed, open-ended questions before making a decision, ChatGPT is a much more natural fit than it would be for a business relying on urgency, impulse, or low-friction conversion volume.

Why Many Mid-Market Advertisers Should Probably Wait

This is the part that will probably matter most to a lot of teams.

Most mid-market advertisers do not need to rush into ChatGPT Ads the moment self-serve opens.

That is not because the platform is irrelevant, but because most mid-market advertisers still have far more obvious growth opportunities in channels they already understand better.

If your search account structure is still messy, your paid social creative testing is inconsistent, your landing pages are underperforming, or your measurement setup is still weak, ChatGPT Ads are probably not the next smartest dollar.

That is especially true for advertisers that depend on:

Short purchase windows

Lower-ticket conversion volume

Aggressive CPA efficiency

Highly predictable scale

Those businesses may eventually find a role for ChatGPT Ads. But in the near term, it is hard to make the case that they should prioritize it over more proven opportunities.

That is where a lot of marketers get into trouble with new platforms. They confuse early visibility with early fit.

And those are not the same thing.

What Should PPC Teams Do Right Now?

For most PPC managers, the smartest move is not to force a test. It is to build a more useful framework for evaluating whether ChatGPT Ads deserve one later.

That starts with a few practical questions.

First, is your category one where conversational research behavior is likely to influence purchase decisions in a meaningful way?

Second, if you were to test this, what would success actually look like? Not in vague terms, but in measurable ones.

Would you be looking for qualified traffic? Stronger engagement? Assisted conversion value? Branded search lift? Lead quality? Or net-new customer acquisition?

If you cannot answer that before testing, then the test is probably not ready.

Third, do you have the measurement maturity to evaluate a channel that may sit somewhere between search, content discovery, and assisted decision support?

Because that is likely where ChatGPT Ads will live if they work at all.

A lot of teams will either under-credit this type of channel or over-excuse it. Neither is especially useful.

What Should PPC Managers Take From This?

ChatGPT Ads are worth paying attention to, even if your brand isn’t ready to test them yet.

Whether they become a durable acquisition channel, a useful upper- to mid-funnel complement, or simply another place where advertisers feel pressure to buy visibility before the performance case is fully established is unclear.

Right now, there is evidence for more than one possible outcome.

There is enough here to justify serious interest. OpenAI has the user scale, advertiser demand, and product usage patterns to make this more than a passing media story.

There is also enough uncertainty here to justify restraint. The platform still has a lot to prove around advertiser outcomes, economics, and where it truly fits in the paid media mix.

That is why the smartest response is probably not to rush in or write it off.

Watch the rollout carefully and pay attention to where category-specific fit starts to emerge. Then, be honest about whether your business has a reason to test beyond the fact that the platform is new.

That is a much better standard than hype, and a much better one than reflexive skepticism too.

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