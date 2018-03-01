We all know how important tools are to search engine optimization professionals. It’s virtually impossible to get any SEO task done without the help of a tool.

But with the wealth of choices available in the market, how do you know what tool is best for which SEO task?

Search Engine Journal’s comprehensive guide, Essential SEO Tools for Agencies, covers the most valuable SEO tools that should be in your agency’s arsenal and why you should use them.

Having the right tool for a specific task is crucial in a profession that’s as time-consuming and resource-intensive as SEO.

Can you imagine doing SEO manually? No? We can’t either!

And while there are a lot of free SEO tools out there, professional agencies need more sophisticated solutions to get complicated SEO work done right.

With the help of some of the industry’s seasoned practitioners, we compiled the best SEO tools that can help more SEO pros get tasks done with efficiency and accuracy – ultimately making you more productive and successful!

This guide also includes information about how much each tool costs, key features, and tips for success.

In the Essential SEO Tools for Agencies ebook, you will learn

The leading SEO tools that you can utilize for:

Technical SEO

Link Building

Keyword Research

Competitive Analysis

Rank Tracking

Reporting

Project Management

And so much more!

EXPERT AUTHORS INCLUDE: Benj Arriola, Clark Boyd, Anna Lea Crowe, Dave Davies, Jenny Halasz, Brian Harnish, Brock Murray, Beau Pedraza, Kevin Rowe, and Alexandra Tachalova.