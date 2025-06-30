Google Integrates Search Console Insights Into Main Platform

Google has rolled out a new version of Search Console Insights, now integrated directly into the main Search Console interface. This update ends the standalone beta experience.

The new report aims to make it easier to understand your site’s search performance without requiring advanced analytics skills.

What’s New?

Previously accessible through a separate interface, Search Console Insights now lives within the primary Search Console dashboard.

Google describes this as a more “cohesive experience,” bringing insights closer to the tools you already rely on.

The update is designed with non-technical users in mind, including bloggers, small business owners, and content creators seeking to understand how their content performs on Google Search.

Here’s an example of what the integrated experience looks like:

Highlights From the Updated Report

1. Performance Overview

You can view total clicks and impressions from Google Search, along with comparisons to previous periods.

2. Page Performance

The report identifies which pages are getting the most clicks, along with “trending up” and “trending down” pages, offering insight into what’s working and what may need updating.

3. Achievements Feature Retained

Google is continuing the “Achievements” feature, which celebrates milestones like reaching new click thresholds.

While you can still access past achievements via email links, Google says direct sidebar access will be available in the next few weeks.

4. Search Query Trends

You can see top-performing queries and spot rising trends, which Google suggests can serve as inspiration for new content. Queries with declining performance are also highlighted.

Here’s an example of what this report looks like:

Gradual Rollout In Progress

The new Insights experience is being rolled out gradually. If you don’t see it immediately, it will likely appear over the coming weeks.

This phased approach allows Google to monitor system performance and incorporate early feedback before releasing the feature to everyone.

How This Helps

By integrating simplified reporting into the main dashboard, Google is bridging the gap between entry-level insights and more advanced analytics.

If you found the existing Performance report overwhelming, this update could offer a more approachable alternative.

For agencies and consultants, the simplified view may also serve as a communication tool for clients less familiar with technical metrics.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock