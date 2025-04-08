Google Search Console Gets New Merchant Opportunities Report

Google has upgraded its tools for online stores in Search Console.

The update allows you to manage payment options, shipping and returns, and store ratings to improve your store’s appearance in Google Shopping.

Google announced on LinkedIn that it’s renamed its “Shopping tab listings report” to the “Merchant opportunities report.” This new name is said to reflect these added features.

What’s New In The Merchant Opportunities Report

The updated report gives store owners more ways to manage how they appear in Google Shopping directly through Search Console.

New features include:

Payment options : Add and manage e-wallet payments like Google Wallet and PayPal

: Add and manage e-wallet payments like Google Wallet and PayPal Store ratings : Tools to collect and show customer reviews

: Tools to collect and show customer reviews Shipping and returns: Better tools for setting policies for each country you ship to

These join existing features like tracking which products Google has approved and fixing issues with rejected products.

Payment Methods Management

The update lets stores show customers that they accept popular e-wallet options, such as Google Wallet, Apple Pay, and Amazon Pay.

To add e-wallet payments, stores need to:

Add these options to their checkout page

Make sure guests can check out without creating an account

Wait up to 30 days for Google to verify the information

Store Ratings Integration

Add store ratings to build trust by displaying information like number of reviews and performance details like delivery speed. These details appear in ads and free listings.

According to Google, “Store ratings on Text Ads drive a 2% improvement in click-through rate on average.”

Google gets ratings from several sources:

Google Customer Reviews

Third-party partners like Trustpilot and Yotpo

Reviews of your store domain

Data from Google’s shopping research

Shipping & Returns Management

The update allows you to manage shipping and return policies through Search Console.

Store owners can now:

Set delivery times for different countries

Specify shipping costs (flat rate, free over certain amounts, etc.)

Define return windows and costs

Add links to your return policy

This information appears in Google Shopping listings and helps set clear customer expectations.

Looking Ahead

The new Merchant Opportunities Report identifies ways to boost client visibility in shopping results.

Setting up these details correctly helps ensure your products appear with complete information in Google Shopping.

Google says shipping details are approved automatically. Return policies need manual review, which takes about 10-13 days. Store ratings need at least 100 reviews before they’ll show in ads.

