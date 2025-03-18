Bing Webmaster Tools Adds Data Comparison & UX Improvements

Microsoft has updated Bing Webmaster Tools with new data comparison capabilities and user interface enhancements for the Search Performance feature.

New Comparison Functionality

The update to Bing Webmaster Tools lets you compare search performance metrics across different periods.

Site owners and SEO professionals can now analyze variations in clicks, impressions, click-through rates, keywords, and page performance between selected timeframes.

The comparative analysis tools allow you to examine your sites’ performance over time, helping you identify trends and measure the effectiveness of SEO strategies.

User Interface Updates

Microsoft has also changed the time filters within the Search Performance dashboard. The updated interface aims to simplify the process of selecting and comparing different date ranges.

The time filter modifications include improved navigation options for date selection and a more streamlined approach to viewing comparative data.

See the example provided by Microsoft below:

How This Can Help

The comparison features help analyze data. You can use them to assess the success of your marketing campaigns, spot seasonal trends in search behavior, and set benchmarks based on past performance.

For example, an e-commerce business can use these tools to compare search metrics before and after promotions or to review performance over the years during specific shopping seasons.

Availability

The comparison capabilities and interface improvements are currently available in Bing Webmaster Tools.

Featured Image: AdriaVidal/Shutterstock