Google’s AI Workspace Update Sparks Confusion Around Pricing

Google has made its AI-powered features in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Meet free for all Workspace users, but questions remain around pricing adjustments and feature visibility for specific accounts.

AI Now Included Without Extra Cost

Google announced that its full suite of AI tools, previously available only through the $20-per-user-per-month Gemini for Workspace plan, is now included in its standard offerings at no additional charge.

AI capabilities like automated email summaries, meeting note-taking, spreadsheet design suggestions, and the Gemini chatbot are now accessible to all customers.

However, this announcement comes with a catch: Workspace plans will see a $2 price hike per user per month.

The new pricing structure raises the base cost of the Workspace Business Standard plan from $12 to $14 per user, effective immediately for new customers.

Starting March 17, existing customers will see the change reflected. Small business accounts are currently exempt from this adjustment.

Confusion Over Pricing & Settings

While the price increase has been widely reported, Google Workspace support has offered additional clarification, indicating that it may not apply to all users.

According to support representatives, it’s unclear whether organizations that opt out of AI features will still face the increased costs. Official guidance on this matter has yet to be issued, leaving many customers uncertain.

Chats between Google Workspace reps and the Search Engine Journal development team reveal that opting out of AI features isn’t straightforward.

The settings to turn off AI features like Gemini aren’t visible by default for business accounts.

Administrators must contact Google support to enable access to these settings. For enterprise customers, the settings are accessible directly within the Workspace admin console.

Competitive Push Against Microsoft

Google’s move to bundle AI features into its standard Workspace offerings mirrors Microsoft’s recent decision to integrate its Copilot Pro AI tools into the standard Microsoft 365 subscription.

Both companies aim to attract more users to their AI-powered productivity platforms while simplifying pricing structures.

Key Takeaways

For organizations using Google Workspace, here are the critical points to note:

AI Features Are Enabled by Default: Gemini and other AI tools will be active for most accounts unless explicitly disabled. Opt-Out Process Is Complicated: Business account holders must contact Google support to access and change the AI feature settings. Enterprise accounts can manage these settings directly. Pricing Uncertainty: It’s unclear whether the $2 price increase will still apply if you opt out of AI tools. Google has stated that further updates on this issue are forthcoming.

Businesses are advised to monitor their Workspace settings closely and contact Google support for clarification.