SEO Study: 5 Lessons From Running AI Agents Across Every Search

Last year, 2.5% of Writesonic’s leads came from AI search. As of March, 35% do.

Samanyou Garg, Founder and CEO of Writesonic, showed the system behind that number in his Search Engine Journal webinar: agents surface what moved across every search platform, practitioners prioritize and act. “AI search didn’t necessarily kill SEO, but it turned it into an engineering problem,” he said.

The session covers new citation research and 5 lessons from the field, including the 6-stage loop his team runs on every published page and the workflow that wins citations on pages you don’t own.

Watch the full webinar on demand.

96% Of AI Citations Point To Pages You Don’t Own

Where do AI answers pull citations from? Mostly from pages outside your website.

In Writesonic’s latest research, 96% of AI search citations pointed to third-party sources: Reddit, YouTube, forums, industry publications. A few months ago that figure sat near 80%.

Model updates reshuffle the mix. Reddit, forum, and YouTube citations all jumped between GPT 5.3 and GPT 5.5; the multipliers are in the session.

“You need to make sure you are not putting all of your eggs in one basket, like your own website or a specific website,” Samanyou said.

Action item: Find the pages cited for your target prompts where competitors appear and you don’t. Samanyou demoed an agent that builds that outreach list, author contacts included.

How Long Does An AI Citation Actually Last?

Writesonic measured the lifespan of more than 150,000 citations. The average is shorter than most content calendars assume.

Citations cycle: models rotate in fresh sources, and one model update can hand your spot to a competitor. “It’s a very volatile thing, because models are probabilistic by nature,” Samanyou said.

The exact lifespan number, and the refresh-and-diversify play his team runs when citations rotate out, are in the session. Watch it on demand.

What Goes Into An SEO Agent: 4 Layers

What does a working SEO agent consist of? 4 layers: identity, knowledge, skills, and tools. Samanyou opened real example files for each.

Lesson 1 sits on top: recruit experts, don’t replace them. His team builds expert files, second-brain documents that capture how a named practitioner thinks; their positioning agent runs on April Dunford’s frameworks.

“It’s like a team of junior interns working with you. But those interns are the best ones in the world who have learned from the experts, have access to all the data, understand everything about the domain,” he said. A practitioner approves everything before it ships.

Action item: Build one specialist agent before you build a team of them. The session shows the expert-file method, from deep research to finished markdown.

What Is Closed-Loop SEO? Ship, Verify, Iterate

What is closed-loop SEO? Treat every published page as an experiment: confirm Google indexed it, confirm it ranks or earns citations, feed the result into the next fix.

The live poll showed the gap: most attendees measure nothing, or measure and act on none of it.

Samanyou’s team scores every page with a business impact potential formula: 4 weighted factors that turn a 100-page backlog into a ranked work queue. The 4 factors and their weights are in the session, along with both live dashboard demos.

“Diagnosis is cheap now,” he said. “The main thing is execution.” Watch the webinar on demand.

Q&A: Most Helpful Questions From The Webinar

Q: What should you automate first, and what should you never automate?

Samanyou answered: Connect your existing data sources first and automate the proactive detection loop. Never automate the send: “It should be semi-autonomous until you have a human verifying and testing everything before it goes live.”

Q: On-page or off-page: what actually moves the AI visibility needle?

Samanyou answered: Both, tilted off-page: “I would say maybe 60% focus on off page, 40% on on page.” Rebalance toward on-page once your own pages start earning citations.

Q: How do you create an expert file for an agent?

Samanyou answered: Build a second brain for one named expert: deep research on their published frameworks, or their best talk transcripts synthesized into a single structured file. “It should not be like 10,000 words of text, it should be structured in a proper way, so that the model is able to consume it and use it for any new task.”

Q: How do you know which leads came from AI search?

Samanyou answered: Self-attribution plus verification. The demo form asks “Where did you hear about us?” and sales calls double-check: “There might be maybe 10 to 20% bias where people are just randomly selecting something. But still, it gives us a good indication.”

Watch The Full Webinar

The full session holds the citation lifespan number, the 6-stage loop walkthrough, the business impact potential weights, the citation-gap outreach workflow, the expert-file method, and both live demos.

Watch it on demand.